Ridgefield Happenings: Auditions for The Exonerated, One-woman play, Italian class, more

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will hold open auditions for The Exonerated Feb. 16 and 17, at 7 p.m.

Open auditions for The Exonerated

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane will hold open auditions for The Exonerated Sunday and Monday, Feb. 16 and 17, at 7 p.m. The play is by Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank, directed by Scott R. Brill. The production will be presented Friday and Saturdays, from June 5-27, at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees, June 14 and 21, at 5 p.m. The rehearsal schedule will be determined by the actors and their director.

Seeking a diverse cast of 7 men and 3 women. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the monologues provided and be familiar with the play.

More information, including a cast breakdown and audition monologues, may be found at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/auditions/, or by emailing info@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org with “Exonerated” in the subject line.

One-woman play

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center presents the one-woman play, I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. in the Garden House. The play features History At Play’s critically acclaimed founder and artistic director Judith Kalaora celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States. The performance has received accolades from journalists, actors, and historians alike and was featured on the WGBH Forum, a series of lectures and performances selected by WGBH to be streamed online.

This free, 60-minute presentation is suitable for all ages and will be followed by a Q&A session. Free admission is made possible by the generous support of the Wadsworth Russell Lewis Trust Fund.

For online registration and more information visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events/ or call 203-438-5485.

Italian for Beginners

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Italian 1: Beginners Part 1, for people new to Italian Wednesdays, Feb. 19, 26; March 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. The class, taught by experienced teacher and Venice native, Sylvana Serravezza, focuses on practical conversation and basic language structure. Bring the text, Italian Made Simple and handouts. Tuition is $151.

French, Spanish, and German also are available and taught by instructors who are native speakers or have lived in the country.

Advance registration required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Social media classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers iPhone, iPad, and Social Media classes.

Using Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter meets Thursday, Feb. 20, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Class focuses on Facebook and provides some overview of LinkedIn and Twitter. Cost is $39.

iPad Quick Start for Beginners focuses on the fundamentals: Internet, messaging, FaceTime, apps, and use of the camera and also offers tips for advanced use. Meets Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $39.

iPhone Quick Start for Beginners focuses on the fundamentals: phoning, Internet, messaging, FaceTime, apps, and use of the camera and in addition offers tips for advanced use. Meets Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $39.

Excel, Word, and PowerPoint also are available. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older discount available. For more information visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

February 5, 2020

Artificial intelligence in food and flavor

The Ridgefield Library continues its new series, The Future is Now: Artificial Intelligence in 2020 with the second speaker in the series Dr. Robin Lougee who will discuss “What is AI?” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

Everyone eats. Many people cook. But few are aware of the unique creative challenges facing professional product developers in flavor and food product companies. The IBM Research AI for Product Composition is a system to assist product developers with these real-life creativity challenges for which no AI-solution existed.

In this presentation, Dr. Lougee will share some of the experiences and lessons learned from an ongoing multi-year research to pioneer the application of AI to flavor and food development. Lougee is a senior research scientist at the IBM TJ Watson Research Center. She currently serves on Advisory Council for Cornell University Department of Food Science and the Board of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Robin earned a PhD in Mathematical Sciences from Clemson University in 1993.

To register visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.

Art, jewelry, crochet and knitting

Art, jewelry, crochet and knitting classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. All classes provide individualized instruction for both beginning and experienced students in a relaxing, stress free environment.

Beginning Crochet starts Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m.-noon and Monday, March 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and meets 3 sessions. Cost is $74.

Botanical Art and Illustration (draw or paint plants, flowers, natural objects) starts Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and meets for six sessions. Cost is $132.

Yummy Mindful Knitting is Wednesday, March 4, from 7-9 p.m.

Textile Yarn Necklace meets Thursday, March 5, from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $39.

Drawing, Studio Knitting, Photography and Photoshop Elements also start soon. More sessions, plus Furniture Chalk Painting Workshop start in March and April. Tuition listed above; materials are extra. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over receive a discount. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

The Rise of Civilization in Meso America

The Rise of Civilization in Meso America: Mayans, Toltecs, and Aztecs is a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education that discusses how the people of Mesoamerica went from caves to building cities, states, and empires. This class meets Wednesdays, Feb. 26; March 4 and 11, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Annex.

Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is a lithic archaeologist specializing the study of Native American manufacturing and use of stone tools. She has also studied the archaeology of Meso America extensively.

Cost is $74; Ridgefield seniors pay $59. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Black History Month concert

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will present three young artists in a concert honoring Black History Month on Monday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary at 351 Main St. This concert highlights the contributions of black musicians and composers and will feature rarely heard classical works by such African American composers as Harry Burleigh, Florence Price, Fela Sowande, Samuel-Coleridge Taylor, as well as Rashaan Allwood, a widely acclaimed keyboardist and composer who will be one of the three performers at the St. Stephen’s concert.

Allwood has toured across Europe and was named to the CBC “30 under 30” list of classical musicians in 2017. He will be featured alongside baritone Caleb Wright, who appeared this past summer at the St. Stephen’s Jazz Vespers, and Alcee Chriss III, music minister at St. Stephen’s.

There is no admission charge, although donations will be accepted.

Career and job search workshops

One on one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed below can be scheduled.

Resume Assistance, Interview Skills and Techniques, and Job Search Techniques may be scheduled on Fridays, Feb. 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 1-2 p.m. or at other times. Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and human resources consulting and is owner of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

Intro to LinkedIn One on One, Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search, and Interview Skills Training may be scheduled on Fridays, Feb. 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20 and 27, from noon-1 p.m. Instructor Louzette Dovaras has more than 20 years of recruiting experience. Her strengths include corporate, IT and executive recruiting for national and international corporations.

Workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Census Public Information Session

The Ridgefield Library will host a public information session about the 2020 Census on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Yvette Trujillo Rose, Partnership Specialist with the New York Region of the U.S. Census Bureau will discuss the Census and be on hand to answer questions.

No registration is required for this program. Snow date is March 7. For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Fontenay Chamber Players

The Music Ministry at First Congregational Church, Ridgefield presents The Fontenay Chamber Players in concert on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m., featuring works by Respighi, Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy and Ravel.

This concert is made possible in part with support from the Suzanne LaFollette Culley Charitable Foundation. There will be a free-will offering.

For more information, email KathleenT@firstcongregational.com.

Wedding gown from 1700s

Rebecca Olds, independent researcher and designer of 18th-century reconstructed clothing for film and reenactments, will present The Isabella MacTavish Fraser Wedding Project at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on Tuesday, March 3, from 6-8 p.m., in the Keeler Tavern Garden House. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets, at $25, are available at keelertavernmuseum.org/events or by calling 203-438-5485.

The MacTavish Fraser wedding gown is a tartan gown worn by Isabella MacTavish in a small town in the Scottish Highlands in 1785. The gown survives to this day, has been worn by a succession of brides, and is still owned by Isabella and Malcolm’s direct descendants. It is the only known pre-1800 extant example of such a gown.

Olds, who will be visiting from Great Britain, led a team of historical dressmakers to recreate this iconic gown. This event offers an opportunity to see photos of the original gown with the 2019 recreation. Olds will discuss the collaboration that took place between maker and wearer of the dress — challenging perceptions of the so-called backward ways of people in the Highlands, and rebutting the devaluation of “women’s work” that has occurred since the end of the female-dominated trade of mantua-making.

The event includes refreshments and a question and answer sesssion with Olds. Costumes are welcome. Proceeds will support Keeler Tavern education programs. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.