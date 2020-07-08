Ridgefield Happenings: Art exhibitions, history camp, yoga, concerts

In an Instant: Polaroids for The Aldrich

In an Instant: Polaroids for The Aldrich, a fundraiser for the museum ends at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13. Thirty-one Aldrich alumni artists were given a Polaroid camera and took eight photographs to sell to support the museum. The works for sale range widely and are all priced at $175, unframed.

The Aldrich will contribute $5,000 from In an Instant to Black Art Futures Fund, a philanthropic fund that supports Black arts organizations.

For more information, or to purchase a photo, visit www.polaroidsforthealdrich.org.

RPAC Gallery’s In the Window series

RPAC Gallery’s ‘In the Window Series’ features resident artist Charles Gulbrandsen Saturday, July 11, from 12:30-5 p.m., at the gallery, 410 Main Street.

For more informaiton, email info@rpacartcenter.com.

‘Bedlam at Home’ online exhibition

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Bedlam @ Home!, an online exhibition runs through July 25. Artists express what “bedlam at home” looks like for them through photos.

For more information, to view the exhibit, or purchase a piece, visit https://rgoa.org/bedlam-at-home/.

Renewing wedding vows supports Lounsbury House

Couples may renew their vows Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with comedian Christine O’Leary at ‘I DO! Drive-Thru Renew,’ a fundraiser for the Lounsbury House, at 316 Main Street. Rain date is July 12.

For more information or to register, visit https://lounsburyhouse.org/.

Keeler Kids summer camp goes virtual

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is offering Keeler Kids Summer Camp virtually in three week-long sessions for different age groups. Each session includes daily live interactions with the camp director and other campers. Sessions with the camp directors will be over Zoom or another video app from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Session 1, July 13-17, Timothy Keeler’s Tavern in Colonial Days for grades 1-3. Kids will learn about daily life in Colonial Connecticut and the role that children played in helping run the household and farm.

Session 2, July 20-24, Cass Gilbert and the Age of Skyscrapers for grades 4-6. Participants become junior apprentices with Mr. Cass Gilbert’s architectural firm this summer.

Session 3, July 27-31, Costuming & Set Design in the Age of the Silver Screen for grades 7 and up. Attendees create and direct their own film based on the silent movies of the 1890s-1920s.

For more information or to register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Yoga via Zoom

Yoga with Miriam Zernis, who studied in India to become an internationally certified Sivananda Yoga Master, is based on the undiluted, classical and holistic approach to yoga. Students will move systematically through warmups, sun salutations and a short sequence of powerful poses to tone and strengthen all the muscle groups of the body; this is followed by a deep and healing guided relaxation.

Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit with Miriam Zernis meets Wednesdays, from 8:40 to 9:50 a.m. Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis meets Mondays, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; classes are in progress. New comers may join July 13 and 15, or join the Tuesday class July 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley runs Mondays and Thursdays, from 7:15-8:30 p.m. A new session starts July 9 and 13. Attendees bring a mat, blocks, blanket or towel, and a water bottle.

New sessions of Tai Chi exercise and Form classes with Rod Barfield start July 24. Full body workout classes with Pat Anikewich are in progress with new sessions starting in August. Most classes meet 6 or 7 sessions and cost $74 or $86.

A discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older or disabled. Advance registration is required. To register, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

CHIRP concerts continue July 14

The CHIRP concert season continues with The Klezmatics Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street.

Mike + Ruthy with their band, The Mammals, return July 21. Later in the summer, Susan Werner entertains Aug 18, and the Johnny Nicholas band plays Aug. 25.

Advance registration is required for all concerts, and attendees must wear face masks.

For the most up-to-date information, visit CHIRP’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChirpCT or call 203-431-6501.

Library presents webinar about online voting

Ridgefield Library presents, “Bob, Could Internet Voting Strengthen Our Democracy in Turbulent Times?, a live webinar via Zoom with Bob Reby, CFP, founder and CEO of Reby Advisors, and Dr. John R. Patrick, author of “Election Attitude: How Internet Voting Leads to a Stronger Democracy” Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m.

These programs are part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and are made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library.

To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Digital photography course live via Zoom

Digital Photography and Photoshop Elements courses start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Courses will be taught live, online via Zoom.

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Tuesday, July 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $31. This course introduces the artistic aspects of photography to participants of all skill levels, with all camera types to enable them to learn how to see a subject in different ways and create better images with confidence and creativity using elements of composition, like symmetry, lines, shapes, perspective, depth and dimension, color and more.

Photography: Camera Settings and Features — Beyond Auto Mode meets Wednesdays, July 22, 29 and Aug. 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $74. The class is geared toward beginner and intermediate photographers with DSLR cameras (no point and shoot).

Introduction to Photoshop Elements covers what you need to turn your photos into beautiful creations. It meets Thursdays, July 23, 30 and Aug. 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $119.

Instructors Dan and Deborah Tual are professional photographers who enjoy teaching others. Advance registration is required. A discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up. For more information or to register, visit https://www.ridgefieldschools.org/ or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.