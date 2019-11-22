Ridgefield Happenings: Advent wreath making, ARTalk, Reducing Stress program, Anxiety in Teens talk

Advent wreath making & potluck dinner

Join fellow St. Mary Parish families for an evening of trimming greenery and decorating an advent wreath on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m., in the Nancy Bossidy Recreation Center.

Each family will be supplied with the ring, greens and candles for their wreath, along with a guide for daily prayers. Bring food to share — last name A-K, a main-course dish; L-Z, a salad or side. Drinks will be provided.

Cost is $25.

To register, visit smcr.org or call 203-438-6538.

This event is sponsored by Family Life Ministry Team.

ARTalk with Architect

Peter G. Bachmann, JCJ Architecture principal and firmwide leader for institutional projects, will give a slide-illustrated tour through examples of contemporary and historic architecture concentrating on the experiential aspects of design, on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

He will focus on how architecture and urban plannning can change our perception of space; how sound, light, and touch can help us understand our place in the world, building on the idea that our experiences of the world and the buildings in it fully engage with our senses. He also will draw analogies to the other arts as they relate to the experience of place.

Bachmann, AIA, is an architect with more than 30 years of experience managing design projects. He has a keen interest in creating space that fosters human connectivity and interaction. A singer in his spare time, he is interested in the connection between acoustical qualities and place making.

To register, visit ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Reducing stress

Dr. Edward Markowitz will present Reducing the Harmful Effects of Stress, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

Dr. Markowitz, clinical cirector, Advanced Wellness and Injury Center and a certified wellness instructor by the Foundation for Wellness Professionals, will discuss the most common stress related symptoms and disease; different types of hidden stressors in today’s environment; how your diet can help or hurt; simple relaxation techniques you can use immediately; how stress effects hormonal balance; and how to get checked for the harmful effects of stress.

This program is part of the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life series. For more information and to register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Tai Chi

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) runs Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15, and 22, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Tai Chi Exercises (using light weights) meets Wednesdays, Dec. 4-Jan. 22, from 7:15-8:15 p.m. and Fridays, Dec. 6, 13, 20; Jan. 10, 17 and 24, 10-11 a.m.

Class size is limited. Cost is $74. Discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration required. Cardio and Yoga also are available.

Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Anxiety in teens

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series continues with a program called Anxiety: Signs, Symptoms, & Strategies for Helping Teens and Children Cope, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Ortiz-Schwartz, M.D., psychiatrist from Silver Hill Hospital, will describe common anxiety disorders among children and teens, as well as strategies for helping children cope effectively with anxiety.

Elizabeth Ortiz-Schwartz, M.D., psychiatrist from Silver Hill Hospital, will describe common anxiety disorders among children and teens, as well as strategies for helping children cope effectively with anxiety.

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series of programs and workshops is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Computer classes

Social media, iPad, iPhone, Windows 10 and Excel classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Bring your Windows PC laptop or use computers provided.

Using FaceBook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Thursday, Dec. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Get the Most out of Your iPad, Friday, Dec. 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Get the Most out of Your iPhone, Thursday, Jan. 16, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Windows 10, Thursday, Jan. 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Excel Advanced, Tuesday and Friday, Dec. 3 and 6, 9:30 a.m.-noon; $99.

Software tutorials and more class sections are available in December and January. Small materials fee in some classes. Discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Genealogy for beginners

Genealogy for Beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, a two-part class will be held Tuesdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Attendees will learn how to organize their family facts into a tree and get information from mostly free websites on the Internet.

Various topics will be studied including the United States census, military, land, and immigration records. A brief introduction to finding records outside the USA and about how DNA is used in genealogy will be included.

Instructor Eileen Burton has been involved in genealogy as a serious hobby for many years. Her research led to a trip to Germany to visit the villages of her ancestors.

Class size is limited. Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $39. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Social media workshop

Using Social Media is a two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that demystifies Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The class will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Town Annex.

This class will teach you what these sites offer, how to set up your accounts, how to promote yourself, and how to join groups and communities to network with other people.

Cost is $39. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Interview skills workshops

One on one Interview Skills workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed below may be scheduled.

Interview Skills and Techniques, Resume Assistance, and Job Search Techniques may be scheduled on Fridays, Dec. 6 or 13, 1-2 p.m. or at other times. Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and human resources consulting and is owner of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

Interview Skills Training, Intro to LinkedIn One on One, and Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search may be scheduled on Fridays, Dec. 6 or 13, noon-1 p.m. Instructor Louzette Dovaras has more than 20 years of recruiting experience. Her strengths include corporate, IT and executive recruiting for national and international corporations.

These one hour one on one workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, the off-Broadway musical by Roger Bean, directed by Foster Evans Reese, Friday and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees, Dec. 15 and 22, at 2 p.m.

The musical, set at the 1958 Springfield High School prom, features the local talent of Sarah Giggar, Tarah Vega, Lauren Sherwood, and Rena Gavigan singing more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits.

The show features cabaret seating; attendees bring food and beverages. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. For tickets, at $38 for adults and $33 for students, seniors (65) and veterans, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. There is a $4 early bird discount if tickets are purchased before Nov. 29.

Blue Christmas service

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, will hold its annual Candlelight Blue Christmas Service, which is open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.

The contemplative service of prayers, meditations and music is intended as an opportunity to find peace and comfort during the often-hectic Christmas holiday. Special music will be provided by harpist Alyssa Reit.

“The busy holiday season can intensify grief and loneliness,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. “Coming together for quiet prayers and meditations gives participants a way to be in community without needing to mingle or be cheery. We cherish giving people this sacred place and time.”

For information call the church office at 203-438-3789.

Holiday support group

RVNAhealth will hold a Holiday Support Group Tuesdays, from 1-2:30 p.m., through Dec. 10, in the RVNAhealth Caregiver Support Room, 27 Governor St.

The program, open to the community, is intended to offer support through the holiday season for those who have experienced a loss. Cindy Merritt, LCSW, and Jana Wu, LCSW, both RVNAhealth Hospice Services social workers, will lead the sessions.

Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. Advance registration is required by contacting Merritt at cmerritt@rvnahealth.org or 475-529-5160.

Jesse Lee holiday concert

The SymphoNYChorus presents its 12th annual Christmas concert, “Light Has Come,” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St.

The concert will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and classical pieces. There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

For more information about the SymphoNYChorus, visit thesymphonychorus.com. For details about other advent-season events at Jesse Lee, including services on Christmas Eve, call the church office at 203-438-8791 or go to jesseleechurch.com.

Music Matters Funkraiser

Ridgefield Music Matters, a group that supports Ridgefield Public Schools music programs, has announced that Funkraiser will return to the Ridgefield Playhouse on April 24, 2020. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

The event will feature students, teachers and a headliner band.

For more information, visit ridgefieldmusicmatters.org/ or facebook.com/Ridgefield-Music-Matters.