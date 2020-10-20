Ridgefield Happenings

Alcee Chriss III will provide live organ accompaniment for the Oct. 30 showing of Nosferatu. Alcee Chriss III will provide live organ accompaniment for the Oct. 30 showing of Nosferatu. Photo: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church / Emily Gan Photo: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church / Emily Gan Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Happenings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

St. Stephen’s presents Nosferatu

St. Stephen’s Church will have an outdoor showing of the 1922 silent film classic, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. on a large screen on the church campus at 351 Main St. The St. Stephen’s organ, played by Alcee Chriss III, will provide live accompaniment.

COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Suggested donation is $20.

Nosferatu, the first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, also will be livestreamed through the St. Stephen’s website. Whether viewing it in person or online, registration is required through https://ststephens-dracula.eventbrite.com.

Rotary Club holds fundraiser for Social Services

The Rotary Club is holding a fundraiser to help Ridgefield’s Social Services Department assist families who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in front of Ridgefield Town Hall. There will be music and surprises.

Rotary Club members are accepting donations in the form of cash, checks, credit cards, grocery store or restaurant gift cards.

Ghosts of Ridgefield tours return

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will be the site for the return of the Ghosts of Ridgefield, a guided walk of Timothy Keeler’s Haunt, for two nights, Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

Visitors will meet some of the ghosts of Ridgefield’s past from across three centuries going back to its founding days in the early 1700s. These ghosts come from all walks of life, some wealthy and influential, others from the fringes of society. But all left their mark on Ridgefield’s history.

The tours are appropriate for families with children ages 7 and up. Visitors should dress warmly, wear good shoes, and plan to walk about one hour and 15 minutes.

Cost is $10 per person. The tours will go on unless there is a torrential rainstorm. Parking is located at 152 Main St. Tickets and additional information may be found at KeelerTavernMuseum.org.

Dyslexia awareness program

On Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library will present a live webinar for parents, caregivers, and teachers. The program, called Identification & Early Intervention for Struggling Readers & Dyslexia Awareness, is presented by Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu, Ph.D.

This program is made possible by the Couri Family Educational Series. To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Girl Scouts host diaper drive

Girl Scout Troop 50723 is hosting a diaper drive to benefit the Malta House and Sisters of Life Sunday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in front of Town Hall, 400 Main St.

Items needed are diapers size newborn through 6, pull ups of any size, and baby wipes.

For more information about The Malta House, visit www.maltahouse.org. To learn more about Sisters of Life, go to https://sistersoflife.org.

Ridgefielder to speak at event

Ridgefield resident, podcast host and author, Amy Schmidt will be taking the stage as part of the TEDx Cape May, Body and Soul event Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Cape May Convention Hall.

Schmidt’s talk is titled, What does it mean to cannonball with confidence?

The talk will be available to watch online Saturday at http://www.tedxcapemay.com/2020-speakers.

Schmidt is the host of the award winning podcast, Fearlessly Facing Fifty, and author of Cannonball! Fearlessly Facing Midlife and Beyond. She launched her podcast, business and published her book the year she turned 50.

For more information on Amy Schmidt go to www.fearlesslyfacingfifty.com.

Bridge for beginners

Beginning Bridge Continued meets Mondays, Oct. 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The class will review the basics of bidding and competitive play, and depending on students’ experience, move on to cover weak and preemptive and strong opening bids. Students will need to have their own cards and will be guided by the instructor in advance of each class on the layout of the hands that will be studied.

Instructor Glenna McNally has over 50 years of experience playing bridge, is a regional bridge master, a member of the Newtown Bridge Club, where she not only plays, but is also on the board of directors.

Tuition is $120. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older, pay $96. Class size is limited. Advance registration is required. Canasta also is available starting Nov. 10. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance classes

Ballroom Dance, Swing Beginner / Brush Up lessons start Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Ridgefield Continuing Education via Zoom.

Participants will learn basic Ballroom and rhythm patterns in Waltz, Rumba, Cha-Cha, East Coast Swing and some club style dances.

Class size limited. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes. Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for many years in this area.

This class meets four Wednesdays (Oct. 28; Nov. 4, 11 and 28) from 7:30 to 8:10 p.m. and cost $80 per couple. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, pay $64 per couple. Dance Toning starts Nov. 4 and Barre-lates starts Dec. 1. Advance registration is required. To register, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Cardio and dance toning

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering new cardio and dance toning classes via Zoom.

Dance Toning, low impact cardio dance exercise runs Wednesdays, Nov. 4, 11, 18; Dec. 2 and 9, at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $62.

Fit and Tight, a workout combining barre, pilates, strength, stretch and low impact cardio, starts Monday, Nov. 16, at 5:45 p.m. (7 sessions; Nov. 16 thru Jan. 11; no class Dec. 28 and Jan. 4; $86).

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, starts Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. (8 sessions; Nov. 19 thru Jan. 28; no class Nov. 26; Dec. 24 or 31; $98).

Barre-Lates, Yoga, Tai Chi, and Ballroom Dancealso are available.

Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, receive a discount. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

iPad, Windows workshops

Get the Most Out of Your iPad and Windows 10 are Zoom workshops available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, taught by tech author and instructor Lance Whitney.

iPad (Thursday, Nov. 5; 1 to 3 p.m.) covers use of email, calendar, and maps; how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts, and organize your apps; and a look at Apple’s App Store. Attendees are asked to have a charged device, Apple ID and password available when class starts.

Windows 10 Basics and Your Laptop or PC (Friday, Nov. 6; 10 a.m. to noon) covers customizing your start menu and desktop, using the Windows 10 Edge browser, personalizing Windows though its array of settings, speaking to Windows using the Cortana voice assistant, and shopping for apps at the Windows Store.

Cost is $39 per course; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $31 per course. Advance registration is required. Other classes starting soon include eBay, FaceBook, Twitter and LinkedIn, Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Photoshop Elements. To register, go to at https://ridgefieldschools.orgor call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.