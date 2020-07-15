Ridgefield Happenings

The Mammals play a show at Ridgefield's Ballard Park, as part of its CHIRP series, July 21 at 7 p.m. The Mammals play a show at Ridgefield's Ballard Park, as part of its CHIRP series, July 21 at 7 p.m. Photo: Tom Schnaidt / Contributed Photo Photo: Tom Schnaidt / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Happenings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Free outdoor concerts this summer

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the KTM&HC campus.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the Museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street in Ridgefield. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performances include:

July 19 — 4:30 p.m., Shere Khan featuring Mike McNamara (music teacher at RHS); Greg DiMiceli, drums; Lucas Gould, bass; Andrew Beals, sax; Jamie Finegan, keyboards.

July 26 — 3 p.m., Paula Gallo & The 5 O’Clocks.

Aug. 2 — 3 p.m., Eric Christensen.

Aug. 9 — 3 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends.

Aug. 16 — 2 p.m., Angry O’Haras.

Aug. 23 — 3 p.m., Peter Wikul Quartet.

Aug. 29 — 4 p.m., Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

For more information, visit https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

CHIRP concert features The Mammals

The CHIRP concert season continues with Mike + Ruthy and their band, The Mammals Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street.

Later in the summer, Susan Werner entertains Aug 18, and the Johnny Nicholas band plays Aug. 25.

Advance registration is required for all concerts, and attendees must wear face masks.

For the most up-to-date information, visit CHIRP’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChirpCT or call 203-431-6501.

Virtual comedy show with Christine O’Leary & Friends

Comedian Christine O’Leary and her advanced improv students from her classes at The Ridgefield Playhouse will perform via Zoom at Christine O’Leary & Friends: Virtually LIVE! Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

O’Leary will host from the Ridgefield Playhouse, while her team delivers comedy sets from home, to an online audience.

Tickets, at $20, may purchased at ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/christine-oleary-friends/ or by calling 203-438-5795. At check out, attendees also have the opportunity to donate to The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone program.

Intro to Photoshop Elements

Photoshop Elements Intro meets Thursdays, July 23, 30 and Aug. 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Cost is $119.

Participants learn techniques to fix the most common photo problems, then explore tricks to enhance and transform images. Photos will be provided by the instructor.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience.

Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Tai Chi classes via Zoom

Tai Chi Exercises for Beginners are available starting Friday, July 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for 6 sessions via Zoom. Cost is $74.

This class is a meditation in motion and a gentle, full body workout combined, all done standing (no mat). Participants will need 1 to 3 pound weights and a water bottle.

Instructor Rod Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied the Tai Chi form under Gwen Roman for over 6 years.

There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration required. Cardio and Yoga also are available on Zoom. Information: ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Learn about LinkedIn

Introduction to LinkedIn meets Friday, July 24, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Learn how to create a LinkedIn profile to promote your professional achievements.

Instructor Lance Whitney is a technology journalist and the author of the book “Teach Yourself Visually LinkedIn.” He also has written books on Windows 8. He was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Cost is $39. Class size limited. Advance registration required. Other courses, such as Using FaceBook and Twitter, Buying and Selling on eBay, Windows 10, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint also are available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

College essay workshop via Zoom

Ridgefielder Jenny Cox, a high school English teacher with eight years of experience helping students write successful college essays, is offering a one-week College Essay workshop taught via Zoom July 27 to 31 in five hour-and-a-half sessions.

The course is designed to guide students through the college essay writing process in easily manageable steps from brainstorming essay topics to final edits. Students will receive instruction on the “dos and don’ts” for college essays and then follow step-by-step writing and editing assignments to help them produce their college essays. The revision process will include peer editing and individualized coaching sessions with Cox.

The class will be limited to 12 students. A second session will be offered in August. To register or for more information, visit coxwriting.com.

Online photo exhibit: ‘Bedlam at Home’

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Bedlam @ Home!, an online exhibition runs through July 25. Artists express what “bedlam at home” looks like for them through photos.

For more information, to view the exhibit, or purchase a piece, visit https://rgoa.org/bedlam-at-home/.

Build your own website

Website Design: Easy with Wix meets Tuesdays, July 28 and Aug. 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $79.

Participants will learn how to build and design a Wix site from concept to publication of a professional website with no prior knowledge or experience about Wix, and zero coding. All you need is a free Wix account to get started. Computers are provided.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer and web designer.

Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Theater Barn needs people to run children’s program

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is looking to hire some folks to work with kids interested in learning about how to put on theatrical productions.

The Theater Barn, a decades-old community theater group based on Halpin Lane, is seeking people for two part-time, salaried positions: a program director and musical director for its year-round children’s program.

More information, including full job descriptions and directions on how to apply, is available at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/jobs.