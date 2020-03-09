Ridgefield Happenings

The Abstract 11 artists from Ridgefield Guild of Artists open their "Disquiet" group show at Sarah's Wine Bar on Sunday, March 15. Standing are Rhonda Gentry, Madyn Gwynne, Mary Pat Devine, Karen Beck, Kathleen Wrampe, Ruth van den Nieuwenhuizen and Jacque Lang. Seated are Dayna Sierakowski, Blair Crowley, Rachel Vulpine (instructor), Tina Sturges and Michelle Briody.

Guild of Artists and RSO collaborate on Abstract 11 show

Ridgefield Guild of Artists and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra have come together in collaboration to bring what they call a unique blend of musical composition and abstract art, the Abstract 11 show, based on contemporary composer, Sarah Kirkland Snider’s piece, “Disquiet.”

The guild’s Abstract 11 group has been working on the project, studying the piece and responding to it through their abstract works.“Disquiet” became the jumping off point and inspiration for individual series exploration by each artist as well as group collaborative work. The end result is an Abstract 11 show at Sarah’s Wine Bar, 20 West Lnne, from mid-March to May, with a reception, open to all, at Sarah’s on Sunday, March 15, from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, visit rgoa.org.

Church hosts jewelry appraisal

The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main Street, is hosting American Gold & Diamond Buyers, LLC to appraise your unwanted, old, broken gold and silver platinum jewelry, watches, gold and silver coins Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following appraisal, attendees will be given an instant check payment.

A percentage of the value of all the jewelry purchased by American Gold & Diamond Buyers, LLC will be donated to the church in support of its missions and programs.

Parks & Rec’s spring offerings

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free Spring Fling will be held Sunday, March 22, at the Recreation Center. The Wacky World and obstacle course inflatables and Recreation Swim will be available from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. In the pool, the Wobble Wipeout runs from 1-3 p.m. and the slide is available from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Bubblemania Show is from 2-3 p.m. Any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult. Only people who are at least 42” tall can experience the Wobble Wipeout and pool slide; for the slide, participants must also be able to swim.

Mr. Nash Science Show will be held Sunday, March 29, from 1-2 p.m.

Four for Free is here to stay. Those who sign up for an all-inclusive family membership, get 12 months of free Yoga/Cycle/Trx/Row ($300 value). Those who sign up for an all-inclusive individual membership, get six months of free Yoga/Cycle/Trx/Row ($150 value). Participants must pay for the year in full to be eligible.

For more informationm, call 203-431-2755 or visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Theater Barn hosts one-act plays

An Evening of One-Act Plays runs March 13-April 4 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane; doors open at 7 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturdays, at 8 p.m. with matinees Sunday, March 22 and 29, at 2 p.m.

Attendees may bring food and drink.

For reservations and more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/one-acts/.

Lecture on League of Women Voters founder

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library will present Carrie Chapman Catt: Suffragist and Founder of the League of Women Voters, with a portrayal by historical interpreter Pat Jordan on Saturday, March 14, at 2:30 p.m. at the library.

Born in 1859, Catt was a dedicated suffragist; charismatic lecturer, astute organizer, and two- time president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. She was a major force in achieving the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920. Catt was the founder of the League of Women Voters and is a National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee. She worked for world peace and was awarded the American Hebrew Medal.

This program, which is free and open to the public is part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, the library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR. It is supported by the Wadsworth Russell Lewis Fund.

For more information and to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Community garden meetings in March

The Ridgefield community and garden plot owners are invited to two informational meetings to discuss the new town community garden on Monday, March 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 28, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

To register for one or both meetings, call 203-431-2700. Twenty plots in the new garden are already sold out, but there is already talk of future expansion so residents may call the number above to get their names on a waiting list. In addition, donations are welcome.

Library hosts Fun with Poetry workshops

Poet Pamela Hart will help participants play with various types of poems — from the sonnet to the sestina, the ghazal to the pantoum during a five-week workshop on consecutive Tuesdays, beginning March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Attendees will look at how poets engage with the rules of form and constraint as a strategy toward experimentation. Each week there will be explorations of different forms, along with in-class writing exercises designed to help generate new material. This workshop series is open to writers of any genre, at any level who want time to write as well as tricks and tips to inspire them.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Exercise classes

Zumba starts Monday, March 23 (6 to 7 p.m.; 7 sessions). Dance and Core Toning starts Wednesday, March 25 (5:45 to 6:45 p.m.; 7 sessions). Tai Chi Form for Beginners starts Tuesday, March 24, (9:30 to 10:25 a.m.; 7 sessions). Yoga for Body, Mind and Spirit with Miriam Zernis starts Wednesday, March 25 (8:40 to 9:50 a.m.; 6 sessions).

Gentle Yoga with Mary Sireci starts Monday, March 30 (6:30 to 7:45 p.m.). Stretch is from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. for 5 sessions. Cardio, Core and More with Patricia Anikewich starts Monday, March 30 (5:45 to 6:45 p.m.; 7 sessions).

More classes start in April. Classes meet 5 to 8 sessions (no classes April 6-9) and cost $62 to $98. A discount is available for Ridgefielders age 62 up. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register and see what to wear and bring to class.

Language classes

French, Spanish, Italian, and German language classes start in March and April through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginner classes start March 24 and 25. Beginning to advanced classes are available, day and evening.

Tuition is $113 to $163 with an additional reasonable text fee.

Instructors are native speakers or have lived in the country.

Advance registration is required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are available at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Organic Gardening 101

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Organic Gardening 101 Wednesday, March 25 and April 1, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

This class covers how to start various kinds of gardens such as flower, vegetable, children’s, or butterfly/bee gardens from scratch or improve an existing garden and how to maintain them completely without the use of harmful chemicals. Discussion also includes which plants and varieties do well in this area based on what the instructor has grown in her own gardens for more than 30 years.

Instructor Eileen Burton is a former horticultural manager for a large nonprofit organization and had a garden design business, Butterfly Gardens.

Cost is $39. Additional sections of Organic Gardening and other courses are available in April and May. Advance registration is required. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Book signing at Touch of Sedona

Journalist and author James Herbert Smith will be at Touch of Sedona, 452 Main Street, Saturday March 28, from 12:30-5 p.m., to sign copies of his historical novel “Wah-say-lan/A Tale of the Iroquois in the American Revolution” and the young adult edition, “Wah-say-lan/Seneca Warrior.”

Smith has worked as city editor of the Hartford Courant, editor of the Connecticut Post in Bridgeport, managing editor of the News-Times in Danbury, among other positions. He has served as president of the New England Society of Newspaper Editors, has been inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame and, among other awards, is the recipient of the American Society of Newspaper Editors Distinguished Writing Award.

He also is the author of a memoir, “A Boy’s Life in the Baby Boom/True Tales from Small Town America,” and published two collections of newspaper columns, his own in: “A Passion for Journalism, A Newspaper Editor Writes to His Readers,” and those of Connecticut women newspaper columnists, “Opinionated Women in the Land of Steady Habits.”

Smith’s wife, Jacqueline Smith, is editorial page editor of the News-Times in Danbury.