Ridgefield Happenings

Woman’s club hosts speaker

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be hosting Josette Williams on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Ballard Green Clubhouse. Williams will be speaking on Alice Paul, an American Socialist, Suffragist and Feminine rights activist and one of the main leaders of the campaign for the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

For more information, visit rwc-ct.com/.

Muse and Music Cabaret

Ridgefield Library presents Muse & Music Evening Cabaret on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7-9 p.m.

The event will spotlight a variety of new works from area writers affiliated with the Westport Writers’ Workshop, plus a blend of original music from Austin Scelzo and Gerry O’Hara, of the Angry O’Haras bluegrass band, and local singer-songwriter and author Chris Belden.

Hosted by the library and sponsored by Word for Words, the cabaret-style evening includes a wine and cheese reception. The event is free and open to the public. To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse

The community is invited to the next FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb, 8, at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street. Headlining the evening will be The Tennessee Mountain Fox Chasers and Hitchand Giddyup.

At 9 p.m., all musicians in the house (bring your instruments) will be invited on stage for an open jam session with the evening’s performers, to be led by Austin Scelzo.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians; free admission for children. Hot dog, cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for sale.

Concert at Nod Hill Brewery

Nationally touring troubadour Gabrielle Louise will perform a special ticketed concert at Nod Hill accompanied by brewery co-founder and guitarist David Kaye Sunday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m., Doors open at 7. The brewery is located at 137 Ethan Allen Hwy. in Ridgefield.

This evening celebrates a 15-year musical collaboration between Gabrielle and Nod Hill’s co-founder David Kaye, including their most recent musical collaboration on her forthcoming studio record, due to be released this spring. Louise’s music is anchored deeply in folk and Americana. She has shared the stage with artists such as Richie Havens, Tom Paxton, Joan Osborne, Eliza Gilkyson, and Guy Clark. She also is a poet, painter, prose writer and orator.

For tickets, at $15 in advance, visit nodhillbrewery.com, or purchase in person at the brewery.

Independent filmmaking discussion

Megan Smith-Harris, award-winning filmmaker, director of the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, and editor of Wilton Magazine, will be at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. to discuss the joys and perils of independent filmmaking. Smith-Harris’s career encompasses television, film, theatre, documentary, magazine, social media, and radio across the U.S. and Canada.

During this ARTtalk she will share clips from her documentary films along with humorous behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the perils, joys, and challenges of documentary filmmaking. She will also discuss the necessary steps to fund a film, as well as how to market and promote it once it’s complete.

The library’s ARTalks series, co-sponsored with the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, is dedicated to exploring the creative process through lectures, films, and workshops that focus on art, architecture and design. Please register at ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Pollinator Pathway: “Bee” On It!”

The Caudatowa Garden Club and the Ridgefield Library will present The Ridgefield Pollinator Pathway: “Bee” On It! on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St.

Louise Washer and Ridgefield’s Kitsey Snow will talk about the formation of the Pollinator Pathway in Wilton and Ridgefield two years ago, and how it has now expanded to include more than 75 towns in CT and NY. The program will cover the importance of pollinators to us all; the threats pollinators face; how pollinator populations have declined in recent years; and measures we can take in our own yards and towns to protect and support them. The program will explore such topics as planting natives; alternatives to pesticides; and how to “Rethink” your lawn.

The program is free and open to the public. Reserve a seat by contacting the Ridgefield Library at 203-438-0591. Those interested in learning more about Caudatowa Garden Club may contact Ann Dunnington, membership chair at ald.caudatowa@gmail.com.

Finance officials at League event

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters invites the public to attend, “Get to Know Your Town” an educational program for Ridgefielders to learn about their town government Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m., following the 9:15 a.m. LWVR board meeting, at Ridgefield Town Hall in the lower level conference room.

Guest speakers include Tax Collector, Jane Berendsen-Hill; Treasurer, Molly McGeehin; and Controller, Kevin Redmond.

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email marilyn.carroll@snet.net.

Starting a New Business series

The Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, RECDC and SCORE will continue their Skillsbox: Tools for Business Success series at the Ridgefield Library with a six-part series called Simple Steps for Starting Your Business, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and continues Feb. 18 — Self-Assessment/Business Plan; Feb. 25 — Marketing Strategy & Research; March 3 — Website and Social Media Marketing; March 10 — Financial Reporting & Planning; March 17 — Your Business Plan; and March 24 — Funding Sources/Conversations with Entrepreneurs.

This series is co-sponsored by Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield County SCORE, Western Connecticut SCORE, and Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission with support from Fairfield County Bank and Media Sponsor 98Q.

Snow dates are scheduled for the following day. Please note that check in for the programs begins at 5:45 p.m. and light snacks will be served. To register visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.

Wedding gown from 1700s

Rebecca Olds, independent researcher and designer of 18th-century reconstructed clothing for film and reenactments, will present The Isabella MacTavish Fraser Wedding Project at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on Tuesday, March 3, from 6-8 p.m., in the Keeler Tavern Garden House. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets, at $25, are available at keelertavernmuseum.org/events or by calling 203-438-5485.

The MacTavish Fraser wedding gown is a tartan gown worn by Isabella MacTavish in a small town in the Scottish Highlands in 1785. The gown survives to this day, has been worn by a succession of brides, and is still owned by Isabella and Malcolm’s direct descendants. It is the only known pre-1800 extant example of such a gown.

Olds, who will be visiting from Great Britain, led a team of historical dressmakers to recreate this iconic gown. This event offers an opportunity to see photos of the original gown with the 2019 recreation. Olds will discuss the collaboration that took place between maker and wearer of the dress — challenging perceptions of the so-called backward ways of people in the Highlands, and rebutting the devaluation of “women’s work” that has occurred since the end of the female-dominated trade of mantua-making.

The event includes refreshments and a question and answer sesssion with Olds. Costumes are welcome. Proceeds will support Keeler Tavern education programs. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Mah Jongg for Beginners

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering a six-session Mah Jongg for Beginners class which begins Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 20, from 1-3 p.m.

Instructor Sybl Falik started playing Mah Jongg as a young mother to socialize. Quickly Mah Jongg became a passion, and she used this game to meet friends by teaching the game to women. For more information about what Mah Jongg cards to bring to class, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call 203-431-2812.

Cost is $132; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $ 106. Advance registration is required.

The Rise of Civilization in Meso America

The Rise of Civilization in Meso America: Mayans, Toltecs, and Aztecs is a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education that discusses how the people of Mesoamerica went from caves to building cities, states, and empires. This class meets Wednesdays, Feb. 26; March 4 and 11, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Annex.

Before pyramids appeared in Egypt, they were being built in Mexico, by people who had no written language, and used only stone tools. One by one, civilizations in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize rose and fell. The class will look at the Mayans, the Toltecs, and the Aztecs. They all spoke different languages, but produced the same art, played the same ballgame, established extensive trade routes, built monumental cultural centers, practiced human sacrifice, and had similar pantheons of gods.

Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is a lithic archaeologist specializing the study of Native American manufacturing and use of stone tools. She has also studied the archaeology of Meso America extensively.

Cost is $74; Ridgefield seniors pay $59. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Real Estate Principles and Practices

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering a Real Estate Principles and Practices class beginning March 18, at East Ridge Middle School primarily on Mondays, Wednesdays (and five Thursdays), from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam.

Instructors include long-term Ridgefield area real estate professionals and office managers, Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has more than 20 years prior experience in real estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; Nick Davis, manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; Lonnie Shapiro, long-term broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and Barry London, manager at Weichert, Realtors.

Cost, including two texts is $449. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $371. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.