Ridgefield happenings: Ridgefield Folk series hosts WMD trio

Trio WMD — Will, Mat and Dan — will perform at Ridgefield Library. Trio WMD — Will, Mat and Dan — will perform at Ridgefield Library. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield happenings: Ridgefield Folk series hosts WMD trio 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RVNAhealth meeting/reception

RVNAhealth hosts its annual meeting and incorporators’ reception on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m., at its headquarters at 27 Governor Street. The meeting includes a state of the agency report followed by a short reception.

To learn more, or RSVP, contact the RVNAhealth Philanthropy team at 203-438-5555, ext. 1018, or jdouglas@rvnahealth.org.

The meeting and reception is sponsored by Webster Bank and is open to the public.

Ridgefield Folk with WMD

The library’s fall Ridgefield Folk series continues with the trio WMD — Will, Mat and Dan — on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.

Having their roots in classic Americana and bluegrass, the trio covers a wide territory, including bluegrass standards, folk rock and their own arrangements of both well-known and rediscovered classics — from such diverse songwriters as Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Cole Porter. The band also incorporates original works by song-writing members. The band includes Will Demers, vocals, guitar & mandolin; Mat Kastner, vocals, guitar, slide guitar, mandolin; and Dan Bonis, vocals, banjo, mandolin, guitar, dobro and suitcase percussion.

Ridgefield Folk concerts are free thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Author talk with Michael Korda

The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common welcome back bestselling author Michael Korda to discuss his latest book Passing: A Memoir of Love and Death, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

Korda is the best-selling author of Hero, Clouds of Glory, and Charmed Lives. The former editor-in-chief of Simon and Schuster, he was awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary for his participation in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. He lives in Pleasant Valley, N.Y.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Vaping lecture

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series continues with a program called Vaping: What Every Teen & Parent Needs to Know, at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Jorgensen, CADC, speaker, director of Insight Counseling, and expert on substance abuse, will discuss short- and long-term effects of vaping nicotine and marijuana use. Strategies for talking and intervening with your teens also will be discussed.

Attendees will learn information about vaping/Juuling, including what the most popular devices look like and how they are used; current research on the risks of vaping, including its potential to serve as a gateway to alcohol, opioid, or THC abuse; and how to talk to teens — and intervene, if necessary.

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series of programs and workshops is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Italian for beginners

Italian 1: Beginners Part 2 is a continuation of Beginners, Part 1, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education Wednesdays, Nov. 13, 20; Dec. 4 and 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Newcomers with some background of the languages’ basic structure are welcome. The course will cover vocabulary and basic grammar, plus culture, food, travel, and topics of interest. Attendees bring the text, Italian Made Simple to class. Other handouts are included.

Instructor Sylvana Serravezza is a native of Venice and teacher of Italian for many years at area universities and in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Cost is $100. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $80. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Line dance class

Line dance meets Wednesdays, Nov. 13, 20; Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 7-8 p.m., at Farmingville School. Cost is $62.

Students should bring a water bottle and wear leather or suede soled shoes. Advance registration is required.

Zumba, Ballroom/Swing, 60-Minute Calorie Burner, Tai Chi, Yoga, and Pilates also are available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Dementia & Alzheimer’s caregivers support

The Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group welcomes guest speaker Dr. Alison McElhone Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at The First Congregational Church.

McElhone is a geriatrician who practices with Stamford Medical and oversees the Geriatric Assessment Center at The Greens, Cannondale.

For more information, call and leave message with Holly, 860-918-4674; Maria, 203-894-8241; or Tina, 203-438-6240.

Battle of the Books

Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common present Battle of the Books on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., at the library.

Five “local heroes,” Matt Byrnes, Rich Cohen, Dave Griffith, Amy Macartney Freidenrich, and Suzanne Nelson, will each have five minutes to champion a book they love. The audience will then vote on the most persuasive argument and the winning book will be decided. James Mustich, author of 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die, will be the MC.

There will be refreshments, door prizes and books for sale. The event is free, but registration is required at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Appetizers: Healthy one-bites

Appetizers: Healthy One-Bite Wonders, a Ridgefield Continuing Education course, runs Tuesdays, from 6:45-8:45 p.m., beginning Nov. 19. Participants will learn how to prepare a variety of appetizers from scratch incorporating fresh fruit, vegetables, cheese, whole grains, herbs and spices.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson holds a master of science in human nutrition and has taught many cooking classes.

Tuition is $31. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $9-$11 payable at each class. A discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register by Nov. 14.

Eliminating clutter

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers a workshop, A Fool-Proof Organizing Process to Eliminate Clutter, led by professional organizer Karen Pierce Friday, Nov. 15, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex.

Cost is $29. Advance registration is required. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $23. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Cyber security course

Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet, a Ridgefield Continuing Education class, will be held Friday, Nov. 15, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Annex.

As we shop, bank, search, and share online, our personal and financial information are at greater risk of being exposed. Attendees learn about specific precautions they can take to protect themselves, including how to better safeguard their identity, personal information, computer, and mobile devices when going online.

Long-term instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for Time, AARP Magazine, PC Magazine, and other websites and publications. He’s written books on Windows and LinkedIn. Previously, he was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Cost is $39. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration is required. Additional technology classes are also available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ridgefield Chorale’s fall concert

The Ridgefield Chorale’s Fall Concert, Light will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., at Veronica Hagman Concert Hall at Western CT State University.

The evening features the music of contemporary composers including Ola Gjeilo, John Rutter, Stephen Schwartz and Rene Clausen.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/ridgefield-chorale-presents-light-tickets-74419997215.

Buying and selling on eBay

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers a Buying and Selling on eBay class Monday, Nov. 18 and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Town Hall Annex. Cost is $79.

Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than eight years buying and selling on eBay.

Other tech and computer classes also are available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Create your own website

Create Your Own Website: Wix Web Design will be held Thursdays, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Annex. Cost is $79.

Participants will learn how to build and design a Wix site from concept to publication of a professional website with no prior knowledge or experience about Wix, and with zero coding. All you need is a free Wix account to get started. Computers are provided. Participants will be working on a website at session #2.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer and web designer.

Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Holiday support group

RVNAhealth will hold a Holiday Support Group Tuesdays, Nov. 19 through Dec. 10, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the RVNAhealth Caregiver Support Room, 27 Governor Street.

The program is open to all members of the community and is intended to offer support through the holiday season for those who have experienced a loss. Cindy Merritt, LCSW, and Jana Wu, LCSW, both RVNAhealth Hospice Services social workers, will lead the sessions.

Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. However, guests must register in advance by contacting Merritt at cmerritt@rvnahealth.org or 475-529-5160.