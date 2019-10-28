Ridgefield Happenings

Observing the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding, offers a public astronomy program on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. There will be a free class before the program at 6:30, in the Education Building to discuss what will be observed.

Through the farm’s telescopes, visitors will view the mountains, craters and mare of the Moon, Jupiter with its moons and great red spot and Saturn’s rings. Attendees also will view the Andromeda galaxy, double stars, star clusters and nebulae. The fall and other constellations will be pointed out and discussed.

Participants should dress warmly, park near the Education Center and bring a flashlight for the walk to the observatory. The program is $4 per NPF member, with a maximum of $16 per family. For nonmembers, the charge is $6, with a maximum of $24 per family. Registration is required and may be done at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117. If the skies appear cloudy, check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

French genealogy workshop

A new French and French Canadian Genealogy workshop, taught by Francoise Lampe, who has extensive experience doing genealogical research in the US and abroad, is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $31.

This workshop focuses on resources available online to help you trace your family history in France and in the French Canadian Province of Quebec and highlights the commonality between French and French Canadian church records. The French genealogy section details what vital, census and military records are available from the French archives and how these data bases can be accessed. The French Canadian genealogy section lays out on-line resources available for the region of Quebec covering the work of earlier genealogists such as Joseph Drouin and Rev. Cyprien Tanguay, the Canadian archives census records and the Quebec notarial records. Specific techniques and challenges of French Canadian genealogy such as “dit-names” are also discussed.

Genealogy for Beginners also is offered Tuesdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m.-noon for $49.

A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Author Talk with Christopher McDougall

The Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common and Ridgefield Running Company welcome bestselling author Christopher McDougal to discuss his latest book Running with Sherman on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., at the library.

When Christopher McDougall agreed to take in a donkey from an animal hoarder, he thought it would be no harder than the rest of the adjustments he and his family had made after moving from Philadelphia to the heart of Pennsylvania Amish country. But when Sherman arrived, he was so sick he could barely move.

Chris decided to undertake a radical rehabilitation program designed not only to heal Sherman’s body but his mind as well. The best way to soothe a donkey is to give it a job, so Christopher decided to teach Sherman to run. He’d heard about burro racing — a unique type of race where humans and donkeys run together in a call-back to mining days — and decided he and Sherman would enter the World Championship in Colorado.

For tickets, at $5, which can be used that night as a credit off the purchase price of a copy of Running with Sherman, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Author Talk with Lauren Acampora

The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common welcome back author Lauren Acampora to discuss her latest novel The Paper Wasp Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., at the library.

Acampora is the author of the novel The Paper Wasp. Her story collection, The Wonder Garden, was a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers and Indie Next selection, and was named a best book of the year by Amazon and NPR.

Copies of The Paper Wasp will be available for sale and signing at the event. Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register.

Joint replacement surgery talk

Dr. John Dunleavy M.D. will present Facts, Fads and Fiction about Joint Replacement Surgery at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., at the library.

Dr. John Dunleavy will discuss minimally invasive techniques as well as technological advancements that are often helping to get patients back to doing what they love sooner and with higher satisfaction.

This program, co-sponsored by Ridgefield Library and OrthoConnecticut, is part of the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Battle of the Books

Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common present Battle of the Books Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., at the library.

Five local heroes, Matt Byrnes, Rich Cohen, Dave Griffith, Amy Macartney Freidenrich, and Suzanne Nelson, will each have five minutes to champion a book they love. The audience will then vote on the most persuasive argument and the winning book will be decided. James Mustich, author of 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die, will be the MC.

There will be refreshments, door prizes and books for sale. The event is free, but registration is required at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Yoga and Tai Chi

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following Yoga and Tai Chi classes.

Gentle Yoga with Mary Sireci begins Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Stretch with Mary, 5:30-6:20 p.m.

Vinyasa Yoga with Kelly McGuire starts Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:15-7:30 p.m.

Yoga with Emma Tenley begins Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Yoga for Body, Mind and Spirit with Miriam Zernis starts Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8:40-9:50 a.m.

Tai Chi Form for Beginners begins Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30-7:20 p.m.

Tai Chi Exercises with Light Weights starts Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 22, 10-11 a.m. Pilates on the Mat starts Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Stretch, Barre, Strength, and cardio classes start soon as well. Classes meet 6 to 8 sessions and cost $73 to $96. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 up. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register and see what to wear and bring to class.

Appetizers: Healthy One-Bite Wonders

Appetizers: Healthy One-Bite Wonders runs Tuesdays, from 6:45-8:45 p.m., beginning Nov. 19. Participants will learn how to prepare a variety of appetizers from scratch incorporating fresh fruit, vegetables, cheese, whole grains, herbs and spices.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson holds a master of science in human nutrition and has taught many cooking classes.

Tuition is $31. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $9-$11 payable at each class. A discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register by Nov. 14.

Eliminate clutter

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers a workshop, A Fool-Proof Organizing Process to Eliminate Clutter led by professional organizer Karen Pierce Friday, Nov. 15, from 12:30-2 p.m., at the Town Hall Annex.

Cost is $29. Advance registration is required. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $23. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Cyber security course

Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet will be held Friday, Nov. 15, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Annex.

As we shop, bank, search, and share online, our personal and financial information are at greater risk of being exposed. Learn about specific precautions you can take to protect yourself, including how to better safeguard your identity, your personal information, your computer, and your mobile devices when going online.

Long term instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for Time, AARP Magazine, PC Magazine, and other websites and publications. He’s written books on Windows and LinkedIn. Previously, he was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Cost is $39. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Additional technology classes are also available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.