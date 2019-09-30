ACT of CT presents Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield will present a sensory friendly performance of Little Shop of Horrors on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. The performance is free and open to those who require adjusted production elements in order to enjoy the performance.

Those interested in attending the performance may reserve their free tickets by calling or emailing the box office, 475-215-5433 or boxoffice@actofct.org.

Performances of Little Shop of Horrors run Oct. 3-Nov. 3, with previews Oct. 3 and 4. To purchase tickets, visit actofct.org/upcoming-shows.

ACT of CT’s second season will continue with Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell, directed by ACT of CT’s Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. A sensory friendly performance will take place on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m.

For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.

Observing the Moon, ISS, Jupiter and Saturn

The Discovery Center at Ridgefield and New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding, are offering a public astronomy program on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Through the farm’s telescopes, visitors can view the mountains, craters and mare of the Moon, Jupiter with its moons and giant red spot, and Saturn’s rings. The International Space Station also will fly overhead and attendees can view the Andromeda galaxy. The summer and early fall constellations will be pointed out and discussed.

Participants should dress appropriately, park near the Education Center and bring a flashlight for the walk to the observatory. The program is $4 per Discovery Center member, with a maximum of $16 per family. For nonmembers, the charge is $6, with a maximum of $24 per family. Registration is required and can be done at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117. If the skies appear cloudy, check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

Maurice Sendak celebration

The Ridgefield Library’s The Illustrative World of Maurice Sendak: Let the Wild Rumpus Start! series continues to celebrate Maurice Sendak’s artistic and literary legacy this fall.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., Jen Mathy will present Maurice Sendak’s Truth in Fiction.

A film screening of the documentary about Maurice Sendak will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Lynn Caponera, president of the Maurice Sendak Foundation, Dr. Jonathan Weinberg, curator and director of Research at the Maurice Sendak Foundation and Arthur Yorinks, theatrical and literary co-collaborator with Maurice Sendak.

Kristina Lareau the Library’s Head of Children’s Services will present Sendak Books Merit Grown-Up Conversation, a casual presentation and book discussion for teens and adults on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

A film screening for all ages of Spike Jonze’ film based on Where the Wild Things Are takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m., in the Leir Children’s Program Room.

There also will be some special children’s programs including, a Wild Thing Storytime on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11:15 a.m., and a Let the Wild Rumpus Start concert on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.

To register for programs and for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

German Genealogy

A new German Genealogy workshop, taught by Francoise Lampe, who has extensive experience doing genealogical research in the US and abroad, is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education on Monday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $31.

This workshop focuses on US and German online resources available to locate German ancestors and on how to overcome the challenges unique to German genealogy. The course includes a discussion of German history and geography, immigration and emigration of ethnic Germans, church and civil records, given and family names, gothic script and how to use maps and gazetteers to locate the German village of origin. Besides vital and census records, other sources of information such as passenger lists, city directories and newspapers also are discussed.

French Genealogy will be held Monday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $31. Genealogy for Beginners runs Tuesdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $49. Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

What Makes a Kid Resilient?

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series kicks off this year’s series with a program called What Makes a Kid Resilient? with Donna Volpitta, Ed.D, who is a speaker and director of The Center for Resilient Leadership,. She will discuss the simple brain science behind resilience and strategies to foster resilience in children and teens. The program takes place at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series of programs and workshops is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Dementia support group

The Dementia Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group of Ridgefield meets Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at The First Congregational Church (by the Fountain), 103 Main St.

For more information, call Holly, 860-918-4674; Maria, 203-894-8241; or Tina, 203-438-6240.

Rise of Civilization in Meso America

The Rise of Civilization in Meso America, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, follows the Olmecs and the Zapotecs. Before pyramids appeared in Egypt, they were being built in Mexico, by people who had no written language, and used only stone tools. One by one, civilizations in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize rose and fell. In this course, attendees will look at hunter gatherers, the beginning of agriculture and small farming communities, and how they morphed into the first cities of the Olmecs, and the empire of the Zapotecs.

Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is a lithic archaeologist specializing in Southern New England. She has just finished excavating a site in Ridgefield that covered at least 9,000 years of occupation. Her specialty is the study of Native American manufacturing and use of stone tools. She has also studied the archaeology of Meso America extensively.

This class meets Wednesdays, Oct. 15, 22, and 29, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors pay $59. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Seasonal, local produce cooking class

Farmers Market Finds, a new cooking class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 15 and 22, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., at Scott Ridge Middle School. The class will provide nutritious and tasty ideas for the local and bountiful array of fresh, seasonal produce in early fall.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson loves to teach and cook. She holds a master of science in human nutrition and has taught science and math at the high school level. She has been cooking healthy meals “from scratch” and imparting nutritional advice to family and friends for years.

Registration deadline is Oct. 8. Tuition is $49. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $10 to $12 payable to the instructor at each class. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $39. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Hand painted furniture workshop

Hand Painted Furniture workshop will be offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education Wednesdays, Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, 13 and 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No previous art experience is necessary.

This class covers how to prepare the wood surface, develop, create and paint designs using pictures, patterns, lettering, sponging, marbling or feathering. Each student completes a small project (small wall shelf or step stool which can be used as a plant stand) supplied by instructor for a fee of $13 to $18 payable at first session. The list of other supplies needed will be provided and discussed at the first class.

Shelley Lowell is an award winning painter, sculptor and poet. She has a BFA in advertising design and visual communications from Pratt Institute and extensive experience teaching furniture painting.

Cost is $132 plus materials. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $96, plus materials. Advance registration is required. Knitting, crochet, painting, and drawing also are available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Gardening, flower arranging

Landscape Garden Design runs Mondays, Oct. 21 and 28, from 7-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $49. Master Gardener, Laura Stabell, looks at your landscape as a series of “rooms” with different functions and covers elements of design, color theory, selection and siting of plants, deer, sun, shade, wet and dry areas, best performing plants for our area, screening, soil preparation, digging, dividing, planting, propagation, insects and diseases, maintenance, budgeting, and more.

Fall Prep and Planting for Spring Bulbs will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 7-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31. The class will focus on the many spring bulbs that must be planted in the fall. Learn how to care for them, and how to plan for and plant more.

Additional classes such as Fall Gardening Chores (Nov. 6) and Deer Proofing Your Property (Oct. 25) are available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Fearlessly Facing Fifty launch

Fearlessly Facing Fifty launches Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon and 7-9 p.m., at the Historic Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., Ridgefield. Women age 40 and up who are fearlessly facing 50 are invited to join in the conversation and share their story.

This is the launch of a new project that will be ongoing. Women will take part in a series of roundtables, soon to go into production.

For free tickets, visit eventbrite.com; search for Pop The Cork! Every Ordinary Person Has An Extraordinary Story. For more information, contact Amy Schmidt, event organizer, 203-313-0124 or tesaks@sbcglobal.net.

Magic for Muggles event

The Ridgefield Library hosts its second annual “Magic for Muggles” fund-raiser for fourth and fifth graders on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Children are invited to this Harry Potter-themed program on one of two nights. Students will arrive for sorting and check-in between 6:15 and 7 p.m. and then participate in an immersive evening of magical activities, performances, snacks, and crafts. Children should be promptly picked up at 11 p.m.

Cost is $125. Proceeds go to the library’s yearly operating budget. Spots are limited to 40 “muggles” per evening. An email will be sent with additional required information to all confirmed registrants. Payment must be completed at time of registration; registration without payment does not reserve a spot. For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org.