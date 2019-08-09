Ridgefield Guild of Artists to host ‘Bedlam!’ exhibit

Ridgefield Guild of Artists will host its eighth annual Bedlam! exhibit this month.

Bedlam: noun - chaotic uproar.

That’s what’s coming to Ridgefield Guild of Artists this weekend …but it will be creative chaos!

The Guild’s eighth annual Bedlam! exhibit opens Saturday, Aug. 17 with a reception from 4-6 p.m. This sort of a do-it-yourself show has become a member favorite. Member artists bring in their work, fill out a form and wall tag. Then they are handed a hammer and nail. They can hang it wherever they like, even on the ceiling! This round, there’s no size limit, which will add to the bedlam. Pam Stoddart, Executive Director of the Guild, says, “It’s open to all our members and they love this easy-breezy end of summer show. So will visitors. Let the Bedlam! begin.” No limits! Just crazy creativity.

The reception is free and open to all and refreshments will be served. Summer Bedlam! runs through Sunday, Sept. 1. Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Regular gallery hours are Wed - Sun, 12-4 p.m.

For more information about this show or any of the Guild’s offerings, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.