Ridgefield Guild of Artists kicks off new year with ‘Compassion’

Member artist, Alice Hayes, with her submissions for the “Compassion” Show at the Guild, inspired by a trip to India last year. Member artist, Alice Hayes, with her submissions for the “Compassion” Show at the Guild, inspired by a trip to India last year. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Guild of Artists kicks off new year with ‘Compassion’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Guild of Artists kicks off 2020 with its annual themed member show, Compassion, opening Saturday, Jan. 18, with a reception from 4-6 p.m. (Snow date: Sunday, Jan 19). It is free and open to all.

“We are participating in the townwide Compassionate Ridgefield project and are doing our part by asking our members to think about a kinder, gentler world,” said Mary Pat Devine. “We hope our members feel free to express their compassionthrough their works, opening up valuable conversations.”

Compassion continues through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12-4.

For more information about this show and all guild offerings, visit rgoa.org or call 203.438.8863.