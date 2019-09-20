Ridgefield Folk series kicks off with Kyle Carey

The library’s fall Ridgefield Folk series kicks off with Kyle Carey on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m.

Carey performs a unique fusion of Appalachian and Celtic music she likes to call ‘Gaelic Americana.’ Having learned Scottish Gaelic to the point of fluency — Kyle’s music is an expression and exploration of the deep connection between Appalachia’s Celtic roots. Many critics have likened her to being a mix of Loreena McKennitt and Alison Krauss.

Ridgefield Folk concerts are free thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Charm City Exiles to perform

Nutmeg & Neighbors will feature live music by Charm City Exiles on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. The band includes L.T. Maroon (vocals/guitar), D.B. Maroon (drums/vocals), and Sean Nick (bass/vocals). Their appearance is courtesy of Bach to Rock music school in Ridgefield.

This intergenerational event for the community will help sustain St. Stephen’s many outreach programs and its mission to “love our neighbors.” The program will include family line dancing, square dancing with a professional caller, O’Deen’s BBQ with vegan options, children’s activities, and auctions. The silent auction will feature wine baskets, gift certificates from local restaurants and retailers, and more.

Advance tickets are $40; children under 12, $5 (family max $100, free childcare). For tickets, visitststephens-ridgefield.org. Tickets at the door are $50; children under 12, $5 (family max $120, free childcare for preK-fifth grade).

Elder law discussion

How Trusts Protect You and Keep You in Control, a new seminar in Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6:30-8 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Elder law Attorneys Michele F. and Thomas E. Murphy will discuss how to protect your assets, avoid probate and taxes, and preserve your quality of life. Asset Protection Trusts protect your resources from long term care. Revocable Living Trusts avoid probate and conservatorship. Retirement Plan Trusts protect your children if they get divorced or sued. Trusts give you protection and control.

Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to: Revocable Living Trusts, Irrevocable Trusts, pros and cons of transferring assets, Medicaid and VA Aid and Attendance payment of long term care, and new laws regarding Powers of Attorney and Access to Digital Assets.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Voice over class

Voice over class meets Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Instructor James Seawood, a New York based voice talent and teacher, has brought his signature sound to commercials for a myriad of brands and organizations including Nike, Army West Point, The City of Charlotte, Cholula Hot Sauce and MGM Las Vegas Casino.

Tuition is $31. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $25. Advance registration is required. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Navigating injury prevention

Dr. Edton Ganal will present Navigating Injury Prevention and Care for the Young Athlete at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

Ganal will present the risks of injury and tips for reducing the risk of injury for young athletes. A Q&A will follow the presentation.

Ganal currently is a team physician for the US Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard teams and New Milford High School. He has provided medical coverage for the Mountain Dew Winter Tour Games, the Naval Academy Preparatory School, and Eagle Valley High School. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He has served 13 years in the United States Navy and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at the Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail. He specializes in shoulder, knee, and hip arthroscopy.

This program is part of the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life series and is co-sponsored by the Library and OrthoConnecticut. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

People and Places Photography

People and Places Photography will be Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Participants will learn how to photograph family and friends, use techniques to capture the beauty and unique aspects of the places in one’s travels, and how to easily organize images.

Instructor Dan Tual is a portrait and event photographer with more than 30 years experience and a past president of the Connecticut Professional Photographers Association. He enjoys sharing his love and knowledge of photography in a fun and informative way.

Cost $31 per session. Advance registration is required. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $25. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-733-0313 for information and more photography classes.

Cooking classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following cooking classes in October.

Farmers’ Market Finds Tueday, Oct. 15 and 22, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Participants prepare main and side dishes from scratch using locally sourced ingredients such as squash risotto, a farmers market salad and other dishes and learn the health benefits of these dishes. Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson, MS in human nutrition, loves to teach and cook. Cost is $49.

Healthy Cooking 101 and 102 is Thurday, Oct. 17 and 24, 6-8 p.m. Participants create a hearty soup, vegan entree, and healthy desserts. Cost is $49. Taught by Jennifer Coatanroch, ACE certified health coach.

Classes meet at Scott Ridge Middle School. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $10 to 18 payable to the instructor at each class. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.