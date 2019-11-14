https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Ridgefield-Conservatory-of-Dance-presents-14834845.php
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker
Photo: Ann Charles Photography.
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at The Ridgefield Playhouse Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This event is part of Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series and the Holiday Series. Ticketholders receive 10% of their meal at Dimitri’s Diner, 16 Prospect St., before or after the show.
For tickets, at $20-$25, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Rd. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
