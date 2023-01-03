This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
8
A new iteration of the Aldrich Box has arrived for 2023, with this year’s edition of the traveling art box revolving around movement and performance.
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum began its traveling art box program during the pandemic in 2021 when the museum collaborated with a group of artists to create a box that would allow patrons to temporarily turn their homes into an art gallery by borrowing the box for a week at a time. The first box’s theme was rooted in emotions associated with the pandemic, with care, loss, intimacy and healing feelings connected to the 2021 boxes.