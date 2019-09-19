https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Ridgebury-Congregational-Church-hosts-14453257.php
Ridgebury Congregational Church hosts conversation with First Selectman Marconi
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield hosts Compassionate Ridgefield Conversation with First Selectman Rudy Marconi on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., in Shields Hall.
The event is open to the public.
For more information, visit ridgeburycongregationalchurch.org/ or call 203-748-2806.
