Movies love to capture journeys that people take to find themselves.

From walks through the wild to reflections in the quiet, drives in the countryside and return visits to favorite places, films often focus on people answering fundamental questions that life brings.

Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” – an Oscar nominee for Best International Feature and Best Screenplay – refreshes our expectations for the “discovery” film by creating moments of such spontaneity that we feel it all happens for the first time. Nothing in this lovely film seems scripted. Every moment appears to be something we simply discover.

We meet Julie, a woman who doesn’t know why the world wants to fuss about her life. She knows herself. And her priorities. She doesn’t seek anyone’s approval. She knows who she is and what she wants and what she questions and what she is still trying to figure out. Or so she thinks. When we first follow Julie through her day, it’s clear the passage of time may be starting to weigh. She fears that people who reach certain ages “should be settled” in work and in love; days should be filled with more answers than questions; and she should spend less time explaining her choices to others — no matter how well intentioned the people around her may be.

The truth is Julie, as stable as she may believe she lives her life, still has questions to answer. What should she do about her work? Why does she describe herself a “spectator in my own life” as she navigates the realities of a career that may be stalling, and a relationship that may be slowing, just as thoughts about motherhood begin to emerge?

Filmmaker Trier treats these moments with so much truth that, as Julie begins to realize what steps she must take, our hearts begin to break. Trier lets us into so many layers of her soul that, when threatened, we feel the need to protect because of how she invites us into her world. And the honesty Trier brings to Julie’s conversations with Aksel, the man in her life, remind us how, for some people, loving each other may not be enough.

All this delicate filmmaking works because Trier trusts his camera, his audience and his lead actor. As Julie, Renate Reinsve is a revelation, a performer so true in her nuance, so brave in her interpretation, so light in her presence on screen. She gives Julie an engaging manner that immediately reminds us of a young Audrey Hepburn, a performer so confident with what she can create on screen that she reveals every facet of the woman she portrays. This thrilling performance will live on in your memory long after the film ends.

More Information Film Summary: The Worst Person in the World Content: High. Filmmaker Joachim Trier takes us on a woman's journey through the possibilities and choices that life and romance bring. Entertainment: High. Trier's delicate exploration of a woman's hopes and fears frames a captivating journey. Message: High. Because Trier keeps the approach to storytelling light, the spontaneity he generates gives the narrative a sense of truth. Relevance: High. Any opportunity to learn from people we may never meet in real life can help us understand those we do meet. Opportunity for Dialogue: High. The movie can prompt conversation about how people can learn to give each other the benefit of the doubt, starting with themselves. See More Collapse

Yes, movies love to follow how people discover. And, with “The Worst Person in the World,” we are reminded how entertaining films about truth can be.

“The Worst Person in the World” runs 2 hours, 8 minutes. It is Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some nudity. It is playing in theaters.