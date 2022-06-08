Review: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ brings us back to the movies Mark Schumann June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 3:10 p.m.
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick" from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Scott Garfield/ Contributed photo
Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in "Top Gun: Maverick" from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Monica Barbaro plays “Phoenix” and Glen Powell plays “Hangman” in “Top Gun” Maverick” from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Scott Garfield/ Contributed photo
If you wonder when you’ll be ready to go back to a
movie theater, consider letting Tom Cruise remind you what a good time an entertaining film can deliver.
The actor’s homage to the 1980s offers a simple yet endearing story that makes us long for the good old days when we could munch our popcorn while absorbing all the action on a silver screen. The superstar’s magical presence makes “Top Gun: Maverick” an ideal movie for all of us who love movies.