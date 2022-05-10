Review: “The Duke” offers a human view of an art heist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Some movies take us back, in time, as well as to what movies can be. After two years of confusion at the movies, the endearing “The Duke” reminds us just how rich an experience a 90-minute film can create.
At first glance, this journey to England in the early 1960s looks and sounds like many movies about the British working class. We see streets filled with children playing and people talking, cozy dwellings that house loving and loud families and relationships defined by aspiration and disappointment. We share days that are framed by joy, rather than pain, despite struggles people may face. And, while despair could be around the corner, the people we meet in Newcastle, England, in 1961 prefer to look at what can work day in and out.