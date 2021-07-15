Review: Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' recalls film noir

5
A man walks a quiet street, searching for his destination while carefully observing everything he sees. He clearly knows where he is heading. But he also wonders, following the recipe for a movie thriller, what surprise he may encounter around the next corner.
Steven Soderbergh’s entertaining “No Sudden Move” takes us back to a type of film that once filled movie screens: the crime caper in which we never learn the full story until the final credits begin to roll. The Oscar-winning director shows us, moment by moment, how a confident camera can creatively connect the ingredients that make this genre such a crowd pleaser — and make watching film so much fun.