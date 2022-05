As an actor, Colin Firth can do just about anything.

He can touch our hearts as a monarch who wants to clearly communicate, in his Oscar-winning “The King’s Speech.” He can break our hearts as a lonely man hoping to connect, in his Oscar-nominated “A Simple Man." And he can confuse our hearts as a man who could be a murderer in the current series, “The Staircase”on HBO Max. His range and humanity as an actor put him at the top of his craft.

So, it’s a joy to see Firth deliver another rich performance as a serious and sincere patriot who brings his best self to Britain’s efforts to win World War II. Based on a real episode from 1943, the film casts Firth as Ewan Montagu, a lawyer who plans a significant effort to trick the enemy into believing one invasion while Britain plans another. While efforts to surprise may be fundamental to winning a war, they also make for entertaining movies about essential chapters in world history.

Director John Madden, who created the Oscar-winning “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998, brings a steady hand and a slight sense of humor to this historical recreation. Rather than film the story in that traditional Hollywood approach to movies about World War II, he dares to give the film a human edge by focusing on weaknesses that characters bring to such serious moments in history. The result is a tale that keeps our interest for what it tells while making us more curious because of its accessible characters.

This approach gives the wondrous actor Firth the chance to do what he does so well, to make us believe in a character’s reality while we respect a man’s humanity. When Montagu finds himself attracted to a coworker — a plot twist in many a film — the actor carefully separates the personal and professional agendas with a subtle stroke that makes the relationship easy to believe. Later, when the relationship begins to create tension for the military effort, Firth makes the moments real by keeping his reactions as personal as possible. The result is an underplayed performance that brings more depth to the character than, perhaps, the words in Michelle Ashford’s script may suggest.

Firth is well supported by an unrecognizable Matthew Macfadyen, best known as Tom on HBO’s “Succession," and the always reliable Penelope Wilton, the lovely Isobel from “Downtown Abbey,” as the always reliable assistant Hester Leggett. Adding spice to the proceedings is Johnny Flynn as an eager British intelligence officer named Ian Fleming who would, later, become quite famous for writing novels about a British intelligence officer.

Ultimately, as Madden and cast tell an important history lesson, we savor the chance to learn something new about a key moment in the world’s narrative. Thanks to Colin Firth, this history lesson feels quite human.

“Operation Mincemeat” runs 2 hours and 8 minutes, is rated PG-13 for strong language, some sexual content, brief war violence, disturbing images and smoking and is streaming on Netflix.