Review: 'Moonfall' is a brain-twisting, popcorny mega-blast

Some people might look up at the moon and admire its glowing and desolate beauty. Director Roland Emmerich apparently sees a constructed hollow orb that may have been built by aliens. Some of us will never gaze up at it the same after seeing his mind-blowing “Moonfall.”
Emmerich's latest is an absolutely bananas piece of big-budget filmmaking, a sci-fi-, action- and disaster-thriller that gets more crazy by the minute. It makes “Independence Day” look like “Little Women.” “My freaking brain just exploded,” says one character, and who can complain?