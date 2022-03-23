Review: Madcap metaverses meld in 'Everything Everywhere' JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 5:41 p.m.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is your standard multiverse martial arts movie about filing your taxes and midlife regret in which googly eyes, everything bagels and fanny packs play vital supporting roles and portals to parallel existences are opened not with a spell but with butt plugs and paper cuts.
The movie, opening in theaters Friday, is by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as the “the Daniels,” whose first film, the buddy movie “Swiss Army Man,” co-starred Daniel Radcliffe as a very flatulent corpse.