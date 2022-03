Like many moviemakers, Kenneth Branagh sees the cinematic potential of his memories with “Belfast.”

Following in the steps of John Boorman — who relived his childhood during World War II in the Oscar-nominated “Hope and Glory” in the 1980s, and Alfonso Cuarón, who turned his childhood into the Oscar-winning “Roma” in 2018 — Branagh creates a living movie memoir that teaches us what people can mean when they look beyond their day-to-day challenges.

Set against the turbulent backdrop of a Belfast under political siege in the late 1960s, the film lets the realities of its moment enhance the layers of its characters. Introducing his parents, siblings and grandparents with a confident rhythm, Branagh immediately establishes the conflicts they face.

How can a family, already stressed by its own issues, suddenly figure out how to maneuver the politically-motivated violence happening right outside their door? How can they comfort each other? Help each other cope with fear and make the most of hope? And see what tomorrow can bring even when today suddenly feels lost?

Branagh, not always a subtle actor, brings a delicate nuance to his film memoir that makes us feel like we are there. Resisting any temptation to issue a political message, he wisely focuses his camera on the journeys people take when they try to authentically survive. And he makes us wish we could spend more time with these people who aren’t afraid to let each other know what frightens, what encourages and what they want for each other. For a young boy, Buddy, based on Branagh himself, life on the block is a series of adventures as he tries to balance the relationships he treasures.

He senses the stress his father feels while juggling life at home and a job located away from the city. Buddy tries to comfort his mother who often feels neglected by her husband and overwhelmed by what happens on the streets. And the boy tries to collect all the wisdom his grandparents willingly share as they try to separate what they see from what they fear.

The film works because Branagh focuses on the day-to-day routine in a matter of fact manner. Absent from the story are dramatic monologues on the significance of events or brutal visuals that detail how people can hurt each other. Instead the moviemaker celebrates his travelogue through the daily journey these people take as they try to hang on to routine when the outside world wants to disturb. His camera effectively celebrates the insignificant when too much that is politically significant attempts to threaten what keeps people going. Branagh trusts his material, and his actors, to underplay how film can exaggerate. Veterans Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds – both Oscar-nominated in supporting roles – make us believe in the meaning grandparents can create. And newcomer Jude Hill makes a memorable debut as a child willing to see the world through adult eyes.

More Information Film Summary: Belfast Content: High. Kenneth Branagh reaches back into his own memory to offer a meaningful visit with a family that truly cares. Entertainment: High. Branagh's deft touch with actors, supported by clear choices in the script, combine to make this an accessible, breezy time at the movies. Message: High. As the film reminds us that, no matter what happens inside and outside the family, the people we love matter. Relevance: High. Any opportunity to examine what makes families stick together is worthwhile to experience. Opportunity for Dialogue: High. After you share this film with your children, talk about what it takes to revisit and reconsider what family can mean. See More Collapse

Thanks to Branagh, this Oscar-nominated visit with a family is time well spent. We can learn a lot from these brave, human souls.

“Belfast” runs 1 hour and 38 minute and is Rated R for “some violence and strong language.” The film is showing in theaters and streaming.