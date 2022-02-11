Review: ‘Flee’ documentary breaks animation boundaries

With Oscar nominations for Best International Feature, Documentary Feature and Animated Feature, “Flee” is now in the Academy’s record books as the first film to be honored in these three categories.
That’s quite an accomplishment for a movie that teaches us what animation can be. Since Mickey Mouse first rode down the river in the Steamboat Willie, we have expected movies once drawn by hand, and now usually generated by computers, to exaggerate reality by inventing what we see. While technology may change the artistic process, the best of these films still stretch what the mind imagines. And, most often, they accomplish this while telling conventional stories. Often fairy tales.