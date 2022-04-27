Skip to main content
Entertainment

Review: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ welcomes us home to the Crawleys

Mark Schumann
Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."
1of5

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Focus Features/ Contributed photo

Once upon a time, in a land created by television, a British family named Crawley navigated its way through wealth and wars, sickness and sadness, triumph and tragedy, always keeping their upper lips in proper position. For six seasons, on the small screen, we got to know generations of family who would wish and wallow upstairs while the helping hands kept everything connected from the lower levels.

When the Crawleys first transferred to the big screen in 2019, in a film simply called “Downton Abbey,” they initially looked a bit uncomfortable. Without the luxury of time to explore their feelings, this emotive clan seemed rushed to reveal in a series of vignettes that didn’t add up to a movie. Still, when the first film made a lot of money, a second seemed a natural step. And, in the new installment, the Crawleys are back in form. While “Downton Abbey: A New Era” can, at moments, risk becoming its own parody, most of the narrative settles into a welcome rhythm with characters we cherish. Watching this movie becomes, joyfully, a chance to share dinner with old friends. 

As the film opens, the Crawleys again face financial challenges as news arrives that durable Lady Grantham has inherited a villa in the south of France. While next generation Robert and Cora and their entourage head to visit the new property, the ever-so-reliable Lady Mary stays at the castle. As she frets about how to pay for a new roof, a dashing film director arrives with a lucrative offer to use the home as the set for his upcoming film. When production suddenly stops – as the director and performers shift from shooting a silent film to an early “talkie” – the film reaches for the plot of the Hollywood classic “Singin’ in the Rain” to explore what can happen when a star has the wrong voice for the movies.

Fortunately, for us and the Crawleys, the new film only uses this foundation to reveal new truths about our favorite characters. We get updates from everyone, as Tom settles with a new wife, Edith ventures back into journalism, Barrow continues to question his relationships, Mr. Carson rebels against retirement, Isobel savors sparring with Violet, and Mrs. Patmore counsels Daisy on married life. And, through it all, the marvelous Lady Grantham tosses one-liners with the ease of someone enjoying every moment. 

Bringing these marvelous characters to life, Michelle Dockery continues to reveal new layers of Mary, as does Elizabeth McGovern as Cora, while Dame Maggie Smith makes the most of her many moments, easily making this second installment a tribute to the character and the actress. And writer Julian Fellowes, more comfortable in his movie scripting than with the first film, elegantly connects all the dots in a story that moves quickly without making us feel the race to the finish line.

How reassuring, after all we have experienced, to share our return to movie theaters with such good people. Have a lovely time.

Film Summary: Downton Abbey: A New Era

Content: High. Writer Julian Fellowes invites us to travel back in time to experience more life-changing moments in the family Crawley.

Entertainment: High. Director Simon Curtis creates a visual feast that satisfies our curiosity about what happens next in the lives of some of our favorite people.

Message: High. Without letting the film get too heavy, Fellowes and Curtis carefully stylize the situations to reveal new truths about these characters.

Relevance: High. Any chance to spend movie time with such familiar faces is a delight.

Opportunity for Dialogue: High. As you share this film as a family, talk about your memories of all the time spent with the Crawleys over the years.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” runs 2 hours and 5 minutes, is rated PG for “some suggestive references, language and thematic moments,” and will open May 20 in theaters.