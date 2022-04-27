Review: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ welcomes us home to the Crawleys

Once upon a time, in a land created by television, a British family named Crawley navigated its way through wealth and wars, sickness and sadness, triumph and tragedy, always keeping their upper lips in proper position. For six seasons, on the small screen, we got to know generations of family who would wish and wallow upstairs while the helping hands kept everything connected from the lower levels.

When the Crawleys first transferred to the big screen in 2019, in a film simply called “Downton Abbey,” they initially looked a bit uncomfortable. Without the luxury of time to explore their feelings, this emotive clan seemed rushed to reveal in a series of vignettes that didn’t add up to a movie. Still, when the first film made a lot of money, a second seemed a natural step. And, in the new installment, the Crawleys are back in form. While “Downton Abbey: A New Era” can, at moments, risk becoming its own parody, most of the narrative settles into a welcome rhythm with characters we cherish. Watching this movie becomes, joyfully, a chance to share dinner with old friends.