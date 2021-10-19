Review: 'Bergman Island' reveals relationship realities

From observing how people meet to revealing how people hurt, moviemakers reach behind words and actions to discover why people feel. And, if the movies perpetuate simplistic notions of what it takes to live “happily ever after,” at least some cinema creators dare to investigate what really happens when people dare to love.
Sweden’s famed filmmaker Ingmar Bergman never hesitated to search for the pain that well-intentioned people can inflict on each other. From the complex sisters in “Cries and Whispers” to the disconnected mother and daughter in “Autumn Sonata” to the disappointed couple sharing their pain in “Scenes from a Marriage,” the director taught generations what people can learn when follies project on a screen. And if, off-screen, Bergman found himself challenged by temptations his characters tried to confront, the connection made his films more meaningful.