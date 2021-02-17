Review: A compellingly cruel Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot'

An air of mystery surrounded Rosamund Pike in “Gone Girl” but there's no mistaking her in “I Care a Lot.” Sporting designer suits and a bob cut so sharp that you tremble for her stylist, Pike's Marla Grayson is ruthlessly imperious from head to toe.
The title of J Blakeson's sleekly sinister neo-noir is tongue and cheek. Marla, a shark on par with Gordon Gekko or Jaws, doesn't care even a little. She's a legal guardian to dozens of elderly people whom she bilks for everything they're worth. A wall of their faces and names adorns her Boston office the way stock portfolios might a financier. “Playing fair is a joke invented by rich people to keep the rest of us poor,” she intones in the movie's opening voice over.