ACT of CT stages award-winning 'time-capsule' show ‘Rent’

It was back on January 25, 1996, when “Rent,” a new musical by a virtually unknown writer, opened Off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop. The landscape of theater changed forever.
“Rent” went on to Broadway, taking home the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and has enjoyed a long life in the theater, on film and even a live television special. Now, ACT of Connecticut will stage its own production of “Rent” from May 26 through June 19, under the direction of Daniel C. Levine.