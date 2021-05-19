Reel Dad: Remembering 'Beethoven' and 'The Heartbreak Kid' actor Charles Grodin

On a rainy afternoon in the late 1990s —when Bissell Drugs still occupied its iconic storefront on Main Street in Ridgefield —a friendly voice filled the store and calmed the customers. Like others caught in the storm, actor Charles Grodin stopped in Bissell to shop and dry. And, as we waited for the storm to pass, he entertained everyone in line with his thoughts on the lessons that rain can teach.
Throughout his career as an actor and director, the wondrous Grodin —who died May 18 at his home in Wilton —taught us many lessons. Here are seven of my favorites from his work on stage and screen, enough to fill many a rainy afternoon.