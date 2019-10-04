Recreation Notes: Computer coding, Babies in Motion, Halloween window painting

Recreation Notes: Computer coding, Babies in Motion, Halloween window painting

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is now offering computer coding classes. Classes are run by the highly trained instructors from the Happy Code Club. Intro to Scratch, for children in kindergarten through second grade, is on Saturdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Programming in Scratch, for kids in first through fourth grade, is on Mondays, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Coding Games in Python, for students in third through fifth grade, is on Saturdays, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Laptops/tablets will be provided for every student to work on. Classes start on Oct. 19 and are held at the Recreation Center.

Join us for our new Babies in Motion class for children ages 6 to 36 months with a caregiver. Children will develop fine/gross motor skills, body awareness, and sensory strength. Classes are broken out into three different age groups and are available at different times on Wednesdays from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11.

Calling all middle school and high school students! Come and share your artistic talents at our annual Halloween Window Painting event on Saturday, Oct. 19. Sign up as a team or as an individual to paint the storefront windows on Main Street. The registration deadline is Sunday, Oct. 13. For more details, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman