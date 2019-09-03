Rec center offers free membership to photo contest winner

Did you take a bunch of photos this summer? Enter Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s photo contest for your chance to win a free one-year All-Inclusive Family Membership plus YOGA, SPIN, TRX, and ROW. This prize is valued at more than $1,320.

Send us a picture of you or your family enjoying all of our offerings; photos may include: the Recreation Center, the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, fields, Martin Park Beach, the Skate Park, programs, camps, birthday parties, the Wellness Center, fitness classes, etc. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

FLIPS Tumbling classes at the Recreation Center are led by former Walt Disney World stuntman, Phil Fotopoulos. This program is great for cheerleaders, gymnasts, and break dancers. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade, meet on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students in fourth through eighth grade, meet on the same days from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students in sixth through twelfth grade, meet only on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level. You may try a class once for a $25 drop-in rate. Sign up today!

Kathy Fassman