Rachel Zegler to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler will star in Lionsgate's planned “Hunger Games” prequel.

The studio announced Tuesday that Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” an extension of the “Hunger Games” saga that takes place decades before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. Katniss played in the 74th Hunger Games; Baird will be a part of the 10th Hunger Games.