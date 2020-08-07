https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Prospector-Movies-The-Neverending-Story-Free-15466655.php
Prospector Movies: The Neverending Story, Free Willy, more
Movies for Friday, Aug. 7-Tuesday, Aug. 11 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Friday, Aug. 7
Free Willy, noon.
The Neverending Story, 3 p.m.
The Departed, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
The Boss Baby, noon.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 3 p.m.
Psycho, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Curious George, noon.
Little Shop of Horrors, 3 p.m.
Austin Powers 1, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Abominable, noon.
Little Miss Sunshine, 3 p.m.
Tommy Boy, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
The Boss Baby, noon.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 3 p.m.
Animal House, 7 p.m.
