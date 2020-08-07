  • Tami Stronach and Barret Oliver star in “The Neverending Story.” Photo: Warner Bros. File Photo / San Antonio Express-News

Movies for Friday, Aug. 7-Tuesday, Aug. 11 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Friday, Aug. 7

Free Willy, noon.

The Neverending Story, 3 p.m.

The Departed, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

The Boss Baby, noon.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 3 p.m.

Psycho, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Curious George, noon.

Little Shop of Horrors, 3 p.m.

Austin Powers 1, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10

Abominable, noon.

Little Miss Sunshine, 3 p.m.

Tommy Boy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

The Boss Baby, noon.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 3 p.m.

Animal House, 7 p.m.

