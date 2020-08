Prospector Movies: Clue, The Hobbit, Harry Potter 4, more

Movies for Wednesday, Aug. 12-Tuesday, Sept. 1 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Clue, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13

The Hobbit (2012), 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

Harry Potter 4 Goblet of Fire, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Phone Home Film Festival, noon.

The Angry Birds, 3 p.m.

Jaws, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Free Willy, 3 p.m.

Neverending Story, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17

Goldfinger, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Sleepless in Seattle, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Terminator, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20

The Karate Kid, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

The Departed, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Hotel Transylvania, 3 p.m.

Goldeneye, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Stuart Little, 3 p.m.

Ghost, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24

Grand Budapest Hotel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Mummy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

As Good as It Gets, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

The Lost World Jurassic Park, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Back to the Future Part 2, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Liar Liar, 3 p.m.

Bad Boys, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Chicken Run, 3 p.m.

King Kong (1933), 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31

Robocop, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Interstellar, 7 p.m.