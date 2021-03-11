Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 6:57 a.m.
1 of15 Britain's Prince William watches a child in the playground during a visit with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watches as a child holds up five fingers to indicate his age during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with co-headteacher Edmund Coogan during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a secondary schools in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge waves to children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — Prince William has as defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”
In comments made Thursday during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.