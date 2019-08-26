Prevention Council to host annual carnival Sept. 20-22

Jack Moskwitz,9, and James Semon,7, ride the teacups at the annual volunteer firemen's carnival Saturday, June 29, 2019 at East Ridge School in Ridgefield, Conn.

Fall is right around the corner and that means that the annual fall carnival is returning to Ridgefield soon.

The Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will co-sponsor the annual carnival at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation (195 Danbury Road). The three-day event will run from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

There will be rides, food, games, and more.

Hours are:

Friday, September 20: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, September 21: 4-10 p.m.

Sunday, September 22: 1-5 p.m.

For information, visit Ridgefield Prevention Council on Facebook.