Playhouse presents outdoor concerts, films, workshops and more

The Ridgefield Playhouse presents outdoor concerts at Ballard Park in August featuring Grace Potter, Nick Fradiani, The Alternate Routes and Javier Colon. The Ridgefield Playhouse presents outdoor concerts at Ballard Park in August featuring Grace Potter, Nick Fradiani, The Alternate Routes and Javier Colon. Photo: The Ridgefield Playhouse Photo: The Ridgefield Playhouse Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Playhouse presents outdoor concerts, films, workshops and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.

August

Film Screening: Once Were Brothers Robbie Robertson and The Band — Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.

One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Postponed: Robby Krieger & Leslie West — Date TBD.

Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Postponed: Don McLean, New date TBD.

Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Grace Potter — Aug. 15, solo acoustic performances, 4 and 8 p.m., Ballard Park.

All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Postponed: Mary Chapin Carpenter — (new date to be announced).

Speaking Fearlessly Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher —Aug. 17-Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. (no class Sept. 7).

Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase, Virtually Live! — Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes — Aug. 28 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

Javier Colon — Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.