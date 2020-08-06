Playhouse presents outdoor concerts, films, workshops and more
The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.
August
Film Screening: Once Were Brothers Robbie Robertson and The Band — Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.
One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.
Postponed: Robby Krieger & Leslie West — Date TBD.
Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.
Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.
Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Postponed: Don McLean, New date TBD.
Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.
Grace Potter — Aug. 15, solo acoustic performances, 4 and 8 p.m., Ballard Park.
All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.
Postponed: Mary Chapin Carpenter — (new date to be announced).
Speaking Fearlessly Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher —Aug. 17-Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. (no class Sept. 7).
Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.
Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase, Virtually Live! — Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Nick Fradiani
Javier Colon — Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.