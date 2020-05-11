Playhouse presents free virtual science show

The Ridgefield Playhouse invites teachers, students and families to a free Arts in Education Virtual Science Show with Doktor Kaboom & the Wheel of Science Friday, May 15, at 3 p.m. via their Facebook page and at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org. This event is presented by the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation, Inc.

The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Arts in Education program was set to bring almost 16,000 students and teachers to 33 performances of 11 curriculum-related, live shows. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, 18 of the 33 performances were canceled. But, with some quick thinking by Executive Director, Allison Stockel and Arts in Education Coordinator Jodi Simon Stewart they decided the show must go on…virtually.

“Doktor Kaboom has educated and entertained student audiences at The Ridgefield Playhouse for many years, and we are looking forward to bringing him to a wider audience with the support of the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation,” said Jodi Simon Stewart, Arts in Education Coordinator. “We are excited that we can offer this livestream free to families to enjoy together in the safety of their homes.”

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation has been a longtime supporter of The Ridgefield Playhouse and focuses on programs in Connecticut that align with its goals of improving access to health care and enhancing math and science education for individuals and families in need. Doktor Kaboom will present a 45-minute version of his “Wheel of Science” live show, which features him spinning his science wheel and conducting whatever science experiment the wheel lands on.

Doktor Kaboom, the alter ego of David Epley, is an over the top German physicist with a passion for science that knows no bounds. Through interactive character-driven science comedy, Kaboom aims to improve society’s understanding and retention of basic scientific principles, build upon those basics, demonstrate that all science is for everyone, and remove the cultural stigma that scientific awareness is something to fear.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is grateful for the support of its Arts in Education programming and acknowledges AAA Northeast, The Barker Welfare Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation, Inc., The Box of Rain Foundation, Eric Diefenbach & JK Brown, Emerson Charitable Trust/Branson Ultrasonics, Fairfield County Bank, Kohl’s Cares, The George Link Jr. Charitable Trust, Macy’s, Martha Moxley Foundation, Pitney Bowes Foundation, Savings Bank of Danbury, Union Savings Bank, and Wells Fargo.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org; Instagram: @RidgefieldPlayhouse; Twitter: @RPlayhouse; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/.