Playhouse presents Met Opera summer encore series

The Ridgefield Playhouse will be presenting five extraordinary productions on the big screen as part of the Met Opera Summer Encore Series - including this season's record-breaking hit Porgy and Bess on June 27.

With what was tracking to be one of the most successful seasons in years for The Metropolitan Opera, quickly turned into an abbreviated season once COVID-19 hit New York City. The Met was forced to shut down in mid-March and recently announced it will not begin its new season this fall.

To fill the void that many opera enthusiasts will be experiencing, The Ridgefield Playhouse will be presenting five productions on the big screen as part of the Met Opera Summer Encore Series — including this season’s record-breaking hit Porgy and Bess on June 27, at 2 and 7 p.m.

The series continues with Philip Glass’s Akhnaten July 5, at 4 p.m.; Donizetti’s Don Pasquale Aug. 1, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro Aug. 9, at 2 p.m.; and concludes with Verdi’s Rigoletto Aug. 23, at 2 p.m.

Home of Russian ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet also will return to the big screen with encore in HD presentations this summer. Giselle will be screened Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 16, Swan Lake will dance across the screen at 4 p.m.

For tickets, at $25; members & seniors $20; students $15; and children 18 & under free, call the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.