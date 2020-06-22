Playhouse brings Broadway to the big screen

The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing musical theater to the big screen in HD July 2 and 18, part of the Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown.

Kinky Boots — The Musical in HD returns Thursday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. after a sold out screening in 2019. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner and Ridgefield’s own, Harvey Fierstein. A member of The Ridgefield Playhouse Arts Advisory Board, Fierstein was inspired by the little-seen 2005 movie of the same title, which was based on actual events. His meeting with Cyndi Lauper after her 2010 performance at The Playhouse spawned this show about finding your passion, overcoming prejudice and transcending stereotypes.

On Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. 42nd Street comes alive on the big screen. 42nd Street is a Broadway musical about making a Broadway musical, complete with a score by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin — with Broadway standards “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re in the Money,” “Dames,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and, the title song.

For tickets, at $25, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.