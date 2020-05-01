Playhouse announces rescheduled show dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Jon Anderson of YES returns to the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, June 29, at 8 p.m. with the Paul Green Rock Academy Band. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Jon Anderson of YES returns to the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, June 29, at 8 p.m. with the Paul Green Rock Academy Band. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Playhouse announces rescheduled show dates 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, announces upcoming show dates. For tickets or more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-438-5795. Follow the Playhouse on Twitter: @RPlayhouse; Facebook: facebook.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/; and Instagram: instagram.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Christine O’Leary, scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m. will be rescheduled to a new date to be determined. Tickets are $25; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/jeremiah-lloyd-harmon/.

Gordon Lightfoot, scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. will be rescheduled to a new date to be determined; Tickets are $85-$95; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/gordon-lightfoot/.

Beauty and the Beast presented by The Ridgefield Playhouse, ACT of CT and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra originally scheduled for Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 has been postponed to June 2021. New dates to be announced.

Annie: Fathom Events in HD, Wednesday, June 17, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/annie/2020-06-17/.

Tommy Emmanuel CGP, with very special guest Daniel Donato, Thursday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $58; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/tommy-emmanuel-cgp/.

Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy performing YES Songs and Other Classics, Monday, June 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $89; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/jon-anderson-2/.

The Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary Screening: Fathom Events, Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.50; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/the-blues-brothers/.

Whitney Cummings “How Dare You” Tour, Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m.; and Friday, July 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $46; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/whitney-cummings-2/.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA, Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/arrival-the-music-of-abba-2/.

Three Dog Night, Opening Act: Charlie Farren, Sunday, July 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $95; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/three-dog-night/.

Colin Jost: A Very Punchable Face, Thursday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/colin-jost-a-very-punchable-face/.

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets: $90, VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade; $75 additional; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/alan-cumming-ari-shapiro-och-oy/.

Ghost 30th Anniversary Screening: Fathom Events, Sunday, July 19, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12.50; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/ghost-30th-anniversary/.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Christine O’Leary, Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/jeremiah-lloyd-harmon/.

Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour, Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $92; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/christopher-cross/.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/glenn-miller-orchestra/.

The Musical Box Presents A Genesis Extravaganza Vol. 2, Sunday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/the-musical-box/.

Shaun Cassidy, Friday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/shaun-cassidy/.

Robby Krieger of The Doors and Leslie West of Mountain, Saturday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $77.50; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/robby-krieger-leslie-west/.

Meat Loaf presents BAT featuring The Neverland Express and Caleb Johnson, Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.50; VIP Meet & Greet $75 additional; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/meat-loaf-presents-bat/.

Don McLean, Thursday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/don-mclean/.

The Capitol Steps, Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/the-capitol-steps/.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Opening act: Emily Barker, Sunday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $70; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/mary-chapin-carpenter/.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Thursday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65-$80; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/eddie-montgomery/.

Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star, Friday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $90-$150; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/todd-rundgren/.

Toxic Monkey featuring Steve Lukather (TOTO), Bill Evans (Miles Davis, Mahavishnu Orchestra), Will Lee (Fab Faux, Late Show with David Letterman), Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, John Mayer), and Steve Weingart (Dave Weckl, Chaka Khan), Sunday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$55; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/toxic-monkey/.

Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $72.50-$125; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/randy-rainbow/2020-06-04/.

Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Friday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75-$95; Meet & Greet Upgrade $75 additional; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/gone-west-featuring-colbie-caillat/.

2020 End of Summer Gala with Chaka Khan, Part of Ridgefield Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend, Saturday, Sept. 12, Gala at 5:30 p.m.; Performance at 8 p.m. Tickets are $135- $195; ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/chaka-khan-2020-summer-gala/.