Plans for movie on New Zealand mosque attacks draw criticism NICK PERRY, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interviewed in her office at the parliament in Wellington, New Zealand. Tentative plans for a movie that recounts the response of Ardern to a gunman's slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday, June 11, 2021 for not focusing on the victims of the attacks. Sam James/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, Rose Byrne attends the world premiere of "The Irishman" at Alice Tully Hall during the opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival in New York. Hollywood news outlet Deadline reported that Byrne was set to play New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the movie “They Are Us,” which was being shopped by New York-based FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2014, file photo, director Andrew Niccol poses for portraits during the 71st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Hollywood news outlet Deadline reported that Niccol would write and direct the movie “They Are Us,” which was being shopped by New York-based FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. Tentative plans for a movie that recounts the response of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to a gunman's slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday, June 11, 2021 for not focusing on the victims of the attacks. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, police attempt to clear people from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. Tentative plans for a movie that recounts the response of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to a gunman's slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday, June 11, 2021 for not focusing on the victims of the attacks. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tentative plans for a movie that recounts the response of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to a gunman's slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday for not focusing on the victims of the attacks.
Hollywood news outlet Deadline reported that Australian actor Rose Byrne was set to play Ardern in the movie “They Are Us,” which was being shopped by New York-based FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers.