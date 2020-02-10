Pitt wins Oscar as supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time'

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Pitt wins Oscar as supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time' 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar on Sunday night, claiming the supporting actor trophy for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”

Pitt beat out an iconic group that included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Al Pacino.

He was honored for his role as Clint Booth, a stunt double for Leonard DiCaprio's actor character in the film about the Manson family murders that shot at locations in Hollywood near the Dolby Theatre, where Pitt accepted the first award of the evening.

“I'm a bit gobsmacked,” Pitt told the crowd before dedicating the victory “to my kids who color everything I do.”

Pitt previously earned a best picture trophy for producing "12 Years a Slave" in 2014. His Oscar resume includes four acting nods and three for producing.

On Sunday, he thanked director Quentin Tarantino and co-star DiCaprio, who he told: “On your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic.”

Pitt exuded charm and bonhomie as a heavy favorite throughout this awards season, giving funny speeches while collecting trophies at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Even co-star Margot Robbie was humorous in serving as his proxy at the BAFTAs.

In earlier speeches, Pitt joked about DiCaprio and Tarantino, and via Robbie zinged Brexit and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from their royal roles in Britain. He mocked himself as well, joking about his personal life and wearing a name tag to the Oscar nominees luncheon.

At the Oscars, Pitt, ever topical, mentioned former National Security Adviser John Bolton. “They told me you only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

The 56-year-old Pitt, who grew up in Springfield, Missouri, first gained widespread attention in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise," where his love scene with Geena Davis initially defined him as a sex symbol.

Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, won a supporting-actress Oscar in 1999 — years before she and Pitt got together. They share six children.

The other nominees for supporting actor were Hanks of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," Hopkins for "The Two Popes," and Pacino and Joe Pesci for "The Irishman."

Hanks was last nominated 19 years ago, while it had been 22 years for Hopkins, 27 years for Pacino and 29 years for Pesci. Pitt was the only man in the category who had never won an acting Oscar.

“'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' — ain't that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you. Thank you,” he said.

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards.