'Paintings are about experience:' Artist Russell Ritell's psychedelic realism on display in New Canaan

Growing up, Russell Ritell was fascinated with vivid illustrations in books, from classics like “One Thousand and One Nights” to fantasy books — and even a children’s illustrated bible. His family wasn’t into art so he fostered an appreciation of, and passion for, art on his own.
Now, at age 51, Ritell is still the only artist in his family. He creates dramatic, moving paintings that pay homage to classical paintings he admires but are rooted in the contemporary world. The narrative thread between past and present is omnipresent in his artworks.