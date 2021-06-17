Painting with plastic: Artist builds his paintings with experimental mediums in Aldrich show

In his first solo museum exhibition at Ridgefield’s Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, “Hugo McCloud: from where i stand,” the artist explores a material not typically associated with art. McCloud, who works in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Mexico, has traveled extensively around the world. He finds artistic inspiration and beauty in plastic, a material overlooked yet ubiquitous, all the while having significant impact on global economies and the environment.
The exhibition, featuring work he made over the last seven or eight years, is on view through January 2, 2022.