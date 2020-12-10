PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

11. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

12. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

14. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow)

5. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

6. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)

7. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)

10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

11. “Killing Crazy Horse” by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt and Co,)

12. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

13. “Saving Freedom” by Joe Scarborough (Harper)

14. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forgive” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “It's Never Too Late” by Kathie Lee Gifford (W)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “A Warm Heart in Winter” by J.R. Ward (Pocket)

3. “Texas Kill of the Mountain Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “The River Murders” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Wyoming True” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

6. “A Christmas Message” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Spirit of the Season” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

9. “Leopard’s Rage” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

10. “A MacGregor Christmas” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “Spy” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

13. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Shotgun Wedding” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “A Precious Christmas Gift” by Patricia Johns (Love Inspired)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Meateater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Steven Rinella (Random House)

2. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrew McMeel)

3. “Interesting Stories for Curious People” by Bill O’Neill (LAK)

4. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

5. “Air Fryer Cookbook” by Jenson William (Jenson William)

6. “Hillbilly Elegy” (movie-tie-in) by J.D. Vance (Harper)

7. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2021” by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

8. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Chicken Sisters” by KJ Dell'Antonia (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. “The Diplomat's Wife” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

11. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

12. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

13. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “This Time Next Year” by Sophie Cousens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)