PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 8/3/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

4. "Dark Age" by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)

5. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. "Labyrinth" by Catherine Cpoutler (Gallery Books)

7. "Summer of 69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. "Chances Are ..." by Richard Russo (Knopf)

9. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Window on the Bay" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

11. "Ask Again, Yes" by Mary Beth Keane (Scribner)

12. "Someone We Know" by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

13. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

14. "The Last House Guest" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Unsolved" by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

4. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. "A Dream About Lightning Bugs" by Ben Folds (Ballantine)

8. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Eat to Beat Disease" by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

11. "Medical Medium: Celery Juice" by Anthony William (Hay House)

12. "Pathfinder Core Rulebook" by Logan Bonner (Paizo)

13. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

14. "The Second Mountain" by David Brooks (Random House)

15. "Everything is F*cked" by Mark Manson (Harper)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "Turning Point" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Connections in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

4. "Willing to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

5. "Frontier America" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. "Crucible" by James Rollins (William Morrow)

8. "Laughter in the Rain" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

9. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

10. "The Seekers" by Heather Graham (Harlequin Mira)

11. "Reunited in Walnut River" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

12. "Paradox" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

13. "Lone Wolf Cowboy" by Maisey Yates (HQN)

14. "Brazen and the Beast" by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

15. "For Now and Forever" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

2. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

3. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

4. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (movie tie-in) by Garth Stein (Harper Paperbacks)

5. "Ambush" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

7. "The Flight Girls" by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

8. "The Secret Orphan" by Glynis Peters (Harperimpulse)

9. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

10. "Official SAT Study Guide (2020 ed.)" (College Board)

11. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

12. "The Odd Is Out" by James Rallison (TarcherPerigree)

13. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Gallery)

14. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Penguin)

15. "Then She Was Gone" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

