Outdoor screening of Nosferatu, with live organ accompaniment

St. Stephen’s Church will have an outdoor showing of the 1922 silent film classic, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. on a large screen on the church campus at 351 Main St. The St. Stephen’s organ, played by Alcee Chriss III, will provide live accompaniment.

COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Suggested donation is $20.

Nosferatu, the first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, also will be livestreamed through the St. Stephen’s website. Whether viewing it in person or online, registration is required through ststephens-dracula.eventbrite.com.

Girl Scouts host diaper drive

Girl Scout Troop 50723 is hosting a diaper drive to benefit the Malta House and Sisters of Life Sunday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in front of Town Hall, 400 Main St.

Items needed are diapers size newborn through 6, pull ups of any size, and baby wipes.

For more information about The Malta House, visit www.maltahouse.org. To learn more about Sisters of Life, go to https://sistersoflife.org.

Preparing for Medicare open enrollment

The Ridgefield Library will be hosting a virtual presentation, presented by the Western CT Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA) and Ridgefield Social Services, Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m.-noon.

WCAAA will be presenting updates on changes planned for 2021 Medicare Health Plans, Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Advantage Plans, Supplemental/Medigap Plans and Medicare Assistance programs which can help beneficiaries pay for their Medicare costs.

To register to receive the Zoom link, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

This program is made possible through the joint efforts of the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Department of Social Services and the Western CT Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA). Additional support provided by Founders Hall and the Commission on Aging.

Ridgefield has five trained, and certified CHOICES counselors ready to help residents. To learn more information or to make an appointment, email Karen Gaudian at municipalagent@RidgefieldCT.org or call 203-431-2754.

Seminars provide humanity to historical figures

Two history seminars led by a veteran history teacher, Nancy Maxwell, who shares many anecdotes that provide humanity and life to the historical figures, are on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

The Versailles Settlement is Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $29. This class reviews the armistice of November 1918 that ended the hostilities of World War I and changed the geopolitical face of Europe.

Suffragettes and the 19th Amendment will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. This seminar reviews the constitutional amendment (passed 100 years ago by the U.S. Congress) that prohibited states or the federal government from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex. In recognition of this anniversary, there will be discussion on the history of the women’s movement.

Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Red Cross holding blood drive

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a blood drive Thursday, Nov. 5 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Park & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd.

To make an appointment to donate blood, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors who give through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.

Continuing Ed offers genealogy courses

Genealogy courses for people who are interested in getting started tracing ancestors, as well as those who are ready to delve into French and German records are available on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Genealogy for Beginners with Eileen Burton runs Tuesdays, Nov. 10 and 17, 10 a.m.-noon; $49.

German Genealogy with Francoise Lampe will be Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $31. French and French Canadian Genealogy with Francoise Lampe is Thursday, Nov. 12, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; $31.

Ridgefield senior receive a discount. Advance registration is required. More course info is at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with the help of Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be held Nov. 27-Dec. 20, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St.

Participants create their own gingerbread-styled version of a historic Ridgefield building — or design their own. Specially selected entrants will have their creation displayed by the RGA team.

Gingerbread creations will be on window display at Lounsbury House from Nov. 27 through Dec. 20.

To register for the contest, email christina@LounsburyHouse.org. Entries are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. For more information, or to cast a vote, visit LounsburyHouse.org.

Canasta for beginners

Beginners Canasta, a new Zoom course through Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held Tuesdays, Nov. 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 1, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The class gives an introductory overview of the rules and strategy to playing canasta, a form of rummy using two full decks of cards.

Through open and supervised games, students learn the art of playing.

Instructor Lori Greene has been teaching canasta privately and through continuing education programs for 5 years.

Advance registration is required. Limit is eight students. Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $59. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Elder Law workshop looks at Medicaid

An Elder Law How to Keep Medicaid from “Taking it All” Zoom workshop is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom.

Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy explain that whether you are planning for your future long-term care or confronting a loved one’s current long-term care, you can structure your legal documents, assets and income to use some of Medicaid’s technical rules that create opportunities that can be carried out over time, and others that can be implemented within a month.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount are available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.