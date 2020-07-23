Outdoor games, concerts, college essay workshops, summer camp, more

KTM&HC offering old-time outdoor games

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is offering socially distanced, old-time outdoor games including hoop and stick, cornhole toss, badminton and croquet every Wednesday, from 1-4 p.m. through Aug. 26. All games are weather dependent. For updates, check the Facebook page.

All games will be organized and supervised by “Coach” Chris Browne, Keeler Kids camp director. Parents can either drop off children and/or relax in the walled garden (socially distanced). For everyone’s safety and in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, participants are required to use the hand-sanitizing station when they first arrive and wear a mask at all times. Games and any touchable surfaces will be disinfected after each use. Bathrooms in the Visitor Center will be open for outdoor game participants only.

Attendance is capped at 10; advance registration is recommended. The cost is $25 per child with $20 for members and any additional siblings. Payment will be taken on site the day of the games via touchless credit card processing or cash/check made out to KTM&HC.

To register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Free outdoor concerts this summer

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the KTM&HC campus.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the Museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street in Ridgefield. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performances include:

July 26 — 3 p.m., Paula Gallo & The 5 O’Clocks.

Aug. 2 — 3 p.m., Eric Christensen.

Aug. 9 — 3 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends.

Aug. 16 — 2 p.m., Angry O’Haras.

Aug. 23 — 3 p.m., Peter Wikul Quartet.

Aug. 29 — 4 p.m., Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

For more information, visit https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

College essay workshop via Zoom

Ridgefielder Jenny Cox, a high school English teacher with eight years of experience helping students write successful college essays, is offering a one-week College Essay workshop taught via Zoom July 27 to 31 in five hour-and-a-half sessions.

The course is designed to guide students through the college essay writing process in easily manageable steps from brainstorming essay topics to final edits. Students will receive instruction on the “dos and don’ts” for college essays and then follow step-by-step writing and editing assignments to help them produce their college essays. The revision process will include peer editing and individualized coaching sessions with Cox.

The class will be limited to 12 students. A second session will be offered in August. To register or for more information, visit coxwriting.com.

Kids create films based on silent movies

Kids in grades 7 and up can become a filmmaker and learn how to make a silent movie. There is still time to sign up for Keeler Kids Summer Camp, Session 3, which begins July 27 and runs through July 30. The cost for the 5-day session is $150 for members; $165 for nonmembers.

Campers will be hired as directors to create films based on the silent movies of the 1890s-1920s and attend daily live online group sessions with Corrine Huhnke, New York City-based costume designer, to discuss the theme and the activities of the day. These live sessions will include hands-on work under the creative guidance of Huhnke. Campers also will have the opportunity to schedule 1-on-1 meetings or calls as needed during the day to discuss questions and solve problems.

At the end of the week, all films will premiere at the “Keeler Kids Independent Film Festival” for the other directors and their families to view.

For more information, including the daily schedule, or to register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Live webinar: ‘Voting During COVID-19’

On Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m., the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library will present a live webinar on Voting During the Time of COVID-19 to address some of the concerns that have been raised about voting in the upcoming elections.

The program will be led by Ridgefield Registrars of Voters Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel and Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti. “Audience members” will have the opportunity to ask questions via the Zoom Q and A function.

Topics will include who, how and where eligible citizens can register to vote; who can vote in the August 11th Primary and the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot; in person and absentee voting for both the Primary and November 3rd Election; the safety and health precautions being taken at polling locations; and the safety and security of mail in ballots.

The Registrar and Town Clerk also will address deadlines for voter registration; applying for absentee ballots; open hours for the Town Hall; polling locations and hours; how to find out if you are a registered voter; and how to fill out a voter registration application, an absentee ballot application, and an absentee ballot and where to send them back.

Program partners are Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, Ridgefield Historical Society, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom webinar link.

Online presentation on birds and birding

The Ridgefield Library and RACE will present a live webinar on Birds and Birding Tuesday, July 28, at 4 p.m. with Ben Oko.

Oko will talk about birds, birding, and bird conservation. He also will look at population trends for birds and look at the big question folks have, “are there more birds this year?”

Oko has been active in conservation for a long time. He chaired the Ridgefield Conservation Commission for 10 years, is a member of RACE and the Town’s energy task force, a board member of Audubon Connecticut as well as participating in other regional conservation efforts. He enjoys bird watching, is a member of the Western Connecticut bird club and has started a bird watching group at the Ridgefield Men’s Club.

This program is part of the Celebrating 50 Years of Earth Day series, which is co-sponsored by RACE and the Ridgefield Library. It also is part of the Library’s Adult Summer Reading program, which is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.